Charlotte Claims Another Win as Bullpen Buries Jacksonville

Published on April 19, 2026 under International League (IL)

Charlotte Knights News Release







JACKSONVILLE, FL - It was a true bullpen day for the Charlotte Knights. The relief pitchers were given the ball for all nine innings and the group did not disappoint as Charlotte churned out an impressive 9-4 victory on Sunday afternoon over the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp.

The Knights came out of the gates swinging with a four-run first inning and never looked back. Jarred Kelenic, Jacob Gonzalez, Oliver Dunn, and Michael Turner all collected an RBI in the opening frame.

Adisyn Coffey made just the second start of his professional career and covered the first two innings. Jacksonville did score three runs off Coffey; however, Tyler Schweitzer came into the game in the third inning and shut down the Jumbo Shrimp offense.

Drew Romo clubbed a two-run Home Run in the third and Gonzalez added a two-run blast of his own in the seventh. The round-trippers gave the Knights an 8-3 lead. Gonzalez then picked up his fourth RBI of the game with a sacrifice fly in the ninth.

Riley Gowens, Brandon Eisert, Wikelman Gonzalez, and Zach Franklin delivered quality work out of the Charlotte bullpen.

The victory gives the Knights back-to-back wins heading into a 13-game homestand that begins on Tuesday morning. Game one against the Nashville Sounds is set for 11:05am ET.







International League Stories from April 19, 2026

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