Charlotte Claims Another Win as Bullpen Buries Jacksonville
Published on April 19, 2026 under International League (IL)
Charlotte Knights News Release
JACKSONVILLE, FL - It was a true bullpen day for the Charlotte Knights. The relief pitchers were given the ball for all nine innings and the group did not disappoint as Charlotte churned out an impressive 9-4 victory on Sunday afternoon over the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp.
The Knights came out of the gates swinging with a four-run first inning and never looked back. Jarred Kelenic, Jacob Gonzalez, Oliver Dunn, and Michael Turner all collected an RBI in the opening frame.
Adisyn Coffey made just the second start of his professional career and covered the first two innings. Jacksonville did score three runs off Coffey; however, Tyler Schweitzer came into the game in the third inning and shut down the Jumbo Shrimp offense.
Drew Romo clubbed a two-run Home Run in the third and Gonzalez added a two-run blast of his own in the seventh. The round-trippers gave the Knights an 8-3 lead. Gonzalez then picked up his fourth RBI of the game with a sacrifice fly in the ninth.
Riley Gowens, Brandon Eisert, Wikelman Gonzalez, and Zach Franklin delivered quality work out of the Charlotte bullpen.
The victory gives the Knights back-to-back wins heading into a 13-game homestand that begins on Tuesday morning. Game one against the Nashville Sounds is set for 11:05am ET.
International League Stories from April 19, 2026
- Waters Propels Omaha to Series-Finale Victory - Indianapolis Indians
- Saints Offense Saves the Day with Four Run Eighth in 12-8 Win - St. Paul Saints
- Bulls Break out in Seventh to Top Tides - Durham Bulls
- 'Pigs Mount Furious Comeback But Fall Late to Saints in Finale - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- MLB Rehabbers Lead Storm Chasers over Indians - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Redbirds Sting Stripers with Eighth-Inning Comeback, Pace International League - Memphis Redbirds
- Stripers Battle Bee Swarm, Fall Late in 6-5 Loss to Memphis - Gwinnett Stripers
- Jumbo Shrimp Drop Series Finale against Knights - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Charlotte Claims Another Win as Bullpen Buries Jacksonville - Charlotte Knights
- Red Wings Rise Back over .500, Take Down Bisons 6-4 - Rochester Red Wings
- Mud Hens Fall Short to Bats in Series Finale - Toledo Mud Hens
- Bisons Drop Finale to Rochester - Buffalo Bisons
- Sounds Win Streak Snapped in Sunday's 4-2 Loss to Worcester - Nashville Sounds
- WooSox Salvage Series Finale in Nashville, Beat Sounds 4-2 - Worcester Red Sox
- Clippers Win Sunday Slugfest in the Arena District - Columbus Clippers
- Iowa Falls to Columbus in Series Finale - Iowa Cubs
- Big Durham Seventh Spoils Povich Stellar Start - Norfolk Tides
- Bats Escape Trouble in Ninth, Take Series with 2-1 Win over Toledo - Louisville Bats
- Spencer Strider, Sean Murphy to Join Gwinnett on Tuesday - Gwinnett Stripers
- Huge Week of Promos at Huntington Park - Columbus Clippers
- WooSox Game Information - Worcester Red Sox
- Right-Handed Pitcher Wilber Dotel Recalled by Pittsburgh - Indianapolis Indians
- April 19 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs at Columbus Clippers - Iowa Cubs
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - April 19 vs. Buffalo - Rochester Red Wings
- Syracuse Mets vs Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRaiders Postponed Due to Inclement Weather - Syracuse Mets
- RailRiders and Syracuse Finale Postponed - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.