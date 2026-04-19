Bisons Drop Finale to Rochester

Published on April 19, 2026 under International League (IL)

Buffalo Bisons News Release







ROCHESTER, NY - The Buffalo Bisons mounted a late-game comeback but fell two runs short in their 6-4 loss to the Rochester Red Wings on Sunday afternoon at ESL Ballpark.

The game was delayed an hour due to inclement and cold weather conditions that forced the tarp to remain on the field until after the originally scheduled 1:05 p.m. first pitch.

Rochester was able to score first with three runs in the bottom of the fourth inning to take a 3-0 lead over the Bisons. Andrew Pinckney was able to drive in two with a two-out base hit to center field. Dylan Crews and Andres Chaparro scored for a two-run Red Wings advantage. They would increase the lead to three thanks to a Phillip Glasser RBI single.

However, the Bisons were able to get one run back and cut the deficit to 3-1 in the top of the fifth inning. Je'Von Ward hit a one-out double to get into scoring position and scored when Josh Rivera collected his second hit of the game. Rivera's RBI single brought Buffalo within two runs. The infielder collected base hits in each of his first two at-bats of the game.

But Rochester was able to get the run right back in the bottom of the fifth. Crews led off the inning with a base hit and scored on a sacrifice fly by Yohandy Morales. His 10th RBI of the season re-established the Red Wings three-run lead, 4-1 after five innings. They would add two more for a 6-1 lead through six innings.

However, Carlos Mendoza helped try and mount the comeback with his first hit of the game in the top of the seventh inning. His RBI double to left field scored Adam Hackenberg to cut the deficit to 6-2. His ninth inning base hit scored Ward and further cut the deficit to 6-3.

Buffalo's final run of the game was scored thanks to a Rafael Lantigua double to center field. His ninth RBI of the season scored Mendoza, trimming Rochester's lead to 6-4.

The loss dropped the Bisons to 10-11 on the season, they will host the Columbus Clippers starting on Tuesday night at 6:05 p.m.







International League Stories from April 19, 2026

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