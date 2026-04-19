Clippers Win Sunday Slugfest in the Arena District
Published on April 19, 2026 under International League (IL)
Columbus Clippers News Release
COLUMBUS, OH - In what seemed at times like a 9-round heavyweight bout, the Columbus Clippers outpunched the visiting Iowa Cubs on Sunday, winning the game 12-8 and earning a split of the six-game series at Huntington Park. The Clippers homered four times in the finale while collecting fifteen hits.
Kody Huff and Milan Tolentino both went deep as part of a five-run 1st inning rally that more than erased an early 2-0 deficit. The score was 5-4 when one of Cleveland's top prospects, catcher Cooper Ingle, launched the first of his two roundtrippers.
Ingle wasn't done. He returned to the plate in the 4th with a man on, at which point his second long ball of the afternoon made it a 9-5 Clippers lead.
Ingle singled in another run in the 7th as the Clippers pulled away.
Right-handed starter Pedro Avila (1-1) picked up his first win of the season, managing to go 5.0 innings with five runs allowed, striking out three.
The win puts Columbus at 11-10 on the season, while Iowa leaves Ohio with a record of 11-9 overall.
The Clippers are in Buffalo next week taking on the Bisons. Columbus returns home for a six-game series against the Toledo Mud Hens beginning with Tansky Tuesday Dime-A-Dog Night on April 28. First pitch for that tasty tradition is 6:15pm. Fans can purchase tickets at ClippersBaseball.com.
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