Clippers Win Sunday Slugfest in the Arena District

Published on April 19, 2026 under International League (IL)

Columbus Clippers News Release







COLUMBUS, OH - In what seemed at times like a 9-round heavyweight bout, the Columbus Clippers outpunched the visiting Iowa Cubs on Sunday, winning the game 12-8 and earning a split of the six-game series at Huntington Park. The Clippers homered four times in the finale while collecting fifteen hits.

Kody Huff and Milan Tolentino both went deep as part of a five-run 1st inning rally that more than erased an early 2-0 deficit. The score was 5-4 when one of Cleveland's top prospects, catcher Cooper Ingle, launched the first of his two roundtrippers.

Ingle wasn't done. He returned to the plate in the 4th with a man on, at which point his second long ball of the afternoon made it a 9-5 Clippers lead.

Ingle singled in another run in the 7th as the Clippers pulled away.

Right-handed starter Pedro Avila (1-1) picked up his first win of the season, managing to go 5.0 innings with five runs allowed, striking out three.

The win puts Columbus at 11-10 on the season, while Iowa leaves Ohio with a record of 11-9 overall.

The Clippers are in Buffalo next week taking on the Bisons. Columbus returns home for a six-game series against the Toledo Mud Hens beginning with Tansky Tuesday Dime-A-Dog Night on April 28. First pitch for that tasty tradition is 6:15pm. Fans can purchase tickets at ClippersBaseball.com.







International League Stories from April 19, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.