RailRiders and Syracuse Finale Postponed
Published on April 19, 2026 under International League (IL)
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release
SYRACUSE, NY - Sunday's series finale between the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders and Syracuse Mets, scheduled for 1:05 P.M. at NBT Bank Stadium, has been postponed due to inclement weather. The RailRiders return to Syracuse in early June and will play a doubleheader on June 3.
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre returns to PNC Field on Tuesday, April 21, to open a two-week homestand against the Rochester Red Wings and Buffalo Bisons. Find promotional information and buy tickets online at www.swbrailriders.com.
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders Record:
10-10
International League Stories from April 19, 2026
- Syracuse Mets vs Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRaiders Postponed Due to Inclement Weather - Syracuse Mets
- RailRiders and Syracuse Finale Postponed - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
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