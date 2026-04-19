RailRiders and Syracuse Finale Postponed

Published on April 19, 2026 under International League (IL)

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release







SYRACUSE, NY - Sunday's series finale between the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders and Syracuse Mets, scheduled for 1:05 P.M. at NBT Bank Stadium, has been postponed due to inclement weather. The RailRiders return to Syracuse in early June and will play a doubleheader on June 3.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre returns to PNC Field on Tuesday, April 21, to open a two-week homestand against the Rochester Red Wings and Buffalo Bisons. Find promotional information and buy tickets online at www.swbrailriders.com.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders Record:

10-10







International League Stories from April 19, 2026

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