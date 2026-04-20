MLB Rehabbers Lead Storm Chasers over Indians

Published on April 19, 2026 under International League (IL)

Omaha Storm Chasers News Release







PAPILLION, NEB. - MLB rehabbers Stephen Kolek and Bailey Falter led the Omaha Storm Chasers (11-9) to a 4-2 victory over the Indianapolis Indians (6-15) on Sunday afternoon. The two pitchers combined to allow 2 runs while striking out 7 over 6.1 innings and Drew Waters had a pair of extra base hits in the win.

The Indians were first to score thanks to a double play turned behind Kolek in the top of the 1st inning that brought home a run to make the score 1-0.

The Storm Chasers responded in the bottom of the 1st inning when Abraham Toro drew a bases-loaded hit-by-pitch to knot the game 1-1.

Kolek followed with perfect 2nd and 3rd innings, retiring 8 straight batters between the 1st and 3rd, and Waters hit a solo home run in the bottom of the 3rd inning to give Omaha a 2-1 lead.

Kolek then fired a scoreless 4th inning, but left the game with one on and one out in the top of the 5th inning. Jose Cuas (3-0) took over from there, but allowed an RBI double to plate an inherited runner before working out of the frame tied 2-2. Kolek's line closed with 2 runs allowed and 4 strikeouts over 4.1 innings.

Waters led off the bottom of the 5th inning with a triple and scored on an RBI single from Luca Tresh to put the Storm Chasers back in front. Falter took over in the 6th inning pitched 2.0 scoreless innings, including a perfect 6th, to keep the score 3-2 through the 7th.

Left-hander Chazz Martinez pitched a scoreless top of the 8th inning, and Kameron Misner came through with an RBI single in the bottom of the frame to put Omaha up 4-2.

Eric Cerantola relieved Martinez to begin the 9th inning and retired 3 of 4 batters in the frame to earn his Minor League-leading 5th save of the season.

The Storm Chasers have a travel day on Monday as they head to Toledo for a 6-game series with the Mud Hens. The series opener has first pitch set for 5:35 P.M. CT at Fifth Third Field on Tuesday with Luinder Avila scheduled to start for Omaha.







International League Stories from April 19, 2026

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