Sounds Win Streak Snapped in Sunday's 4-2 Loss to Worcester

Published on April 19, 2026 under International League (IL)

Nashville Sounds News Release







NASHVILLE - The Sounds win streak was snapped in Sunday's loss to Worcester with a 4-2 final as a late rally by Nashville comes up short in the bottom of the ninth inning. Tyler Black and Jeferson Quero both record an RBI in the loss.

In Sunday's series finale, both offenses were held scoreless for the first four innings of the game, including four total 1-2-3 innings and three hits. But that only lasted until the top of the fifth inning as the WooSox jumped out took the lead over the Sounds for a 2-0 score which included a Nate Eaton solo shot to lead off the frame and two additional hits to score one more run.

Right-hander Peter Strzelecki opened the game for the Sounds and tossed a scoreless 1-2-3 first inning, while Shane Drohan entered the game in the second inning and worked 5.0 innings allowing the first two WooSox runs in the top of the fifth, striking out three in the process. Major League Rehabber Craig Yoho came in for an inning of relief in the top of the seventh inning and walked one batter, then Drew Rom replaced Yoho in the top of the eighth and got into trouble immediately as he issued back-to-back walks and two straight singles and another run to cross for the WooSox.

After Rom got the one out in the eighth, Brian Fitzpatrick inherited three runners as one of them scored on a sac fly which extended the WooSox lead to 4-0 heading into the bottom half of the frame. Then, Joe Corbett came into the ninth inning and got into trouble as he loaded the bases off a single and two walks but was able to strike Eaton out as he was a triple shy of the cycle.

The Sounds had one more opportunity in the bottom of the ninth inning as Jett Williams led off the inning with a walk, then Black ripped an RBI-double to left center field and drove home Williams for a 4-1 deficit still in favor of the WooSox. Three at-bats later, Quero hit a soft single into right field and scored Black to cut it to two, while Freddy Zamora served as the potential tying-run but struck out with the game ending in a 4-2 final.

The Sounds will travel to Charlotte to take on the Knights in a seven-game series, including the postponed game being made up from April 4. The series will begin on Tuesday, April 21 and first pitch will be scheduled for 10:05 a.m. CT.

POSTGAME NOTES:

BOEING SEVEN 14: Jett Williams' leadoff double on Sunday secured a 14-game on-base streak for the Brewers no. 3-rated prospect. With an off day for Eddys Leonard and Greg Jones with Milwaukee, Williams' 14-game on-base streak is the longest active streak on the club and tied for the 10th-longest in the International League as the Sounds wrapped up the series with the WooSox. Williams ended the series hitting .318 (7-for-22, 3B, 2B, 3 RBI, 5 BB, 6 R) and produced a pair of multi-hit games against Worcester. During the entirety of his streak, he is hitting .245 (13-for-53) with 11 walks and nine runs scored.

A PIRATE'S LIFE FOR ME: Craig Yoho began his rehab assignment with a scoreless inning in his first game action since appearing in spring training for the Brewers on March 11. The Brewers no. 29-ranked prospect landed on the IL on March 22 with a right calf strain after five Cactus League appearances. Yoho issued a walk and hit a batter in his return to the mound but induced a double play and fielded a popped-up bunt attempt to exit the seventh without any damage done. Yoho was Nashville's lone representative on the 2025 International League Post-Season All-Star team after posting a 0.94 ERA across 43 games with Nashville last year. Including Sunday, Yoho has allowed just two earned runs in Triple-A over his last 25 games dating back to June 15 of last year(0.66 ERA / 27.2 IP) with 34 strikeouts and 11 walks.

GIVE 'EM FITZ: Nashville reliever Brian Fitzpatrick extended his streak without allowing an earned run to nine straight games and 8.1 IP after Sunday's appearance. He is tied along with fellow Nashville reliever Will Childers for the longest active streak in the International League with their eight games. During Fitzpatrick's streak, he has allowed six hits and added nine strikeouts with two walks.

VIVA LAS VARGAS: Playing in his third career Triple-A game, Jheremy Vargas collected his first Triple-A hit with a single in the bottom of the third inning. Vargas entered Sunday's game 0-for-6 with a walk and five strikeouts since joining the club prior to the start of the series with Worcester. During his first three games with Nashville, Vargas has made starts at RF, LF, and 2B.







International League Stories from April 19, 2026

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