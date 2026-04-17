Sounds, WooSox Suspended Thursday Night
Published on April 16, 2026 under International League (IL)
Nashville Sounds News Release
NASHVILLE - Due to inclement weather, tonight's game (Thursday, April 16) between the Nashville Sounds and Worcester Red Sox has been suspended. The game will resume at 6:05 p.m. CT on Friday, April 17 in the top of the fourth inning with the WooSox at bat with two outs and a runner on first base and will be played as a regular 9-inning game. Gates will open at 5:30 p.m.The second game will begin approximately 30 minutes after the conclusion of the first game and will be played as a 7-inning game.
Tickets originally purchased for the Friday, April 17 game will be good for both games and Friday Fireworks will occur as scheduled after the conclusion of the second game.
Tickets for tonight's game can be exchanged for any remaining 2026 regular season home game at First Horizon Park for a ticket of equal or lesser value based on availability. For more information on exchanging your tickets, please contact the Nashville Sounds ticket office by email at tickets@nashvillesounds.com or by phone 615-690-HITS.
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