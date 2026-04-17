Syracuse Mets vs Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRaiders Postponed Due to Rain
Published on April 16, 2026 under International League (IL)
Syracuse Mets News Release
Syracuse, NY - Thursday evening's game between the Syracuse Mets and the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders has been postponed due to rain.
Tickets for tonight's game are now a "rain check" and can be used for any regular season game for the next 12 months.
The game will be made up as part of a double-header, starting Saturday, April 18th at 12:35 p.m. with gates opening at 11:30 a.m.
The Mets continue their series with the RailRiders on Friday, April 17th. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. with gates opening at 4:30 p.m. for the Chevy All-American Music Series, featuring the band Maybe Sunday.
Syracuse, NY - Thursday evening's game between the Syracuse Mets and the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders has been postponed due to rain.
Tickets for tonight's game are now a "rain check" and can be used for any regular season game for the next 12 months.
The game will be made up as part of a double-header, starting Saturday, April 18th at 12:35 p.m. with gates opening at 11:30 a.m.
The Mets continue their series with the RailRiders on Friday, April 17th. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. with gates opening at 4:30 p.m. for the Chevy All-American Music Series, featuring the band Maybe Sunday.
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