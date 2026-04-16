New Look as the Clippers Play Extras Thursday
Published on April 16, 2026 under International League (IL)
Columbus Clippers News Release
COLUMBUS, OH - Playing for the first time at home in their new baby blue city alternate jerseys, the Columbus Clippers mounted a furious comeback attempt Thursday but ultimately lost in 10 innings, 11-10. The good guys fell behind quickly 5-0 but showed Iowa it wouldn't be an easy afternoon for the visitors at Huntington Park.
Columbus got the bats going in the 2nd, scoring three times beginning with a RBI single off the bat of left fielder Nolan Jones. First baseman Kody Huff chased Jones in with a double to left, and he later crossed home plate after a sac fly by Dayan Frias.
After two more Cubs runs in the 3rd, the score would sit at 7-3 until the 7th, when Frias went yard for the first time this season. His solo shot to right made it a three-run affair, but then Iowa got another in the 8th to make it 8-4.
Columbus rallied again in the bottom of the frame, starting when Stuart Fairchild hurried home on a wild pitch. Then Milan Tolentino delivered a pinch-hit two-run double, bringing the Clippers within a run at 8-7.
C.J. Kayfus temporarily saved the day in the bottom of the 9th, when he tied the game at 8-8 with a RBI-double.
Iowa scored three in the top half of the 10th inning, but the Clippers came close to tying it once more. Petey Halpin singled one in to make it a two-run game, followed by Travis Bazzana's third hit of the game which brought it within one. Columbus had the bases loaded when the last out was made.
Left-hander Ryan Webb started but did not factor in the decision; he surrendered seven runs (six earned) over 5.0 innings, striking out four along the way. Reliever Steven Perez (0-2) was sacked with the loss after failing to keep Iowa off the board in the 10th.
The loss drops Columbus to 9-9 on the season, while Iowa improves to 10-7.
The Clippers and Cubs continue the series on Friday, with first pitch scheduled for 6:15pm. It's $5 Beer Friday, when select small drafts are just five bucks! Fans can purchase tickets at ClippersBaseball.com.
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