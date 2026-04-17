Madris Ties Game with Homer in Ninth, Memphis Loses in Extras

Published on April 16, 2026 under International League (IL)

Memphis Redbirds News Release







MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Redbirds continued a six-game series against the Gwinnett Stripers (Triple-A, Atlanta Braves) with a 4-2 extra-inning loss on Thursday night at AutoZone Park.

First baseman Bligh Madris tied the game with a two-run home run in the bottom of the ninth inning. Center fielder Colton Ledbetter drew the first Memphis walk of the game to lead off the frame. The Redbirds finished the loss 0-for-6 with runners in scoring position.

Starting pitcher Bruce Zimmerman allowed two runs on six hits, walked two and struck out seven in 5.0 innings of work. The left-handed pitcher gave up a two-out, two-run homer in the second inning, the only Gwinnett runs before the 10th. Hancel Rincón tossed 2.2 scoreless innings out of the bullpen in his AutoZone Park debut.

The Memphis Redbirds return to AutoZone Park on Friday, April 17 to continue a six-game series against the Gwinnett Stripers (Triple-A, Atlanta Braves) with first pitch scheduled for 7:05 p.m. CDT.







International League Stories from April 16, 2026

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