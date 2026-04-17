Madris Ties Game with Homer in Ninth, Memphis Loses in Extras
Published on April 16, 2026 under International League (IL)
Memphis Redbirds News Release
MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Redbirds continued a six-game series against the Gwinnett Stripers (Triple-A, Atlanta Braves) with a 4-2 extra-inning loss on Thursday night at AutoZone Park.
First baseman Bligh Madris tied the game with a two-run home run in the bottom of the ninth inning. Center fielder Colton Ledbetter drew the first Memphis walk of the game to lead off the frame. The Redbirds finished the loss 0-for-6 with runners in scoring position.
Starting pitcher Bruce Zimmerman allowed two runs on six hits, walked two and struck out seven in 5.0 innings of work. The left-handed pitcher gave up a two-out, two-run homer in the second inning, the only Gwinnett runs before the 10th. Hancel Rincón tossed 2.2 scoreless innings out of the bullpen in his AutoZone Park debut.
The Memphis Redbirds return to AutoZone Park on Friday, April 17 to continue a six-game series against the Gwinnett Stripers (Triple-A, Atlanta Braves) with first pitch scheduled for 7:05 p.m. CDT.
International League Stories from April 16, 2026
- Madris Ties Game with Homer in Ninth, Memphis Loses in Extras - Memphis Redbirds
- Indians Take Down Storm Chasers 12-5 - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Jumbo Shrimp Slip by Charlotte for Fourth Straight Win - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Stripers Tie for First Place with 4-2 Extra-Inning Win in Memphis - Gwinnett Stripers
- Explosive Offense from the Hens Earns Them a Win - Toledo Mud Hens
- Leftorium: Prielipp and Rojas Dominate on Mound in 5-1 Saints Victory - St. Paul Saints
- Bulls Dropped by Barrero, Tides - Durham Bulls
- Smith and Romo Shine in Tight Loss to Jumbo Shrimp - Charlotte Knights
- Smith and Romo Shine in Tight Loss to Jumbo Shrimp - Charlotte Knights
- 'Pigs Bats Stymied in Loss to Saints - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Barrero's Career Night Leads Tides In Win - Norfolk Tides
- Sounds, WooSox Suspended Thursday Night - Nashville Sounds
- WooSox-Sounds Suspended Thursday Night - Worcester Red Sox
- Bats Surrender First Game in Series with 10-5 Loss against Toledo - Louisville Bats
- Syracuse Mets vs Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRaiders Postponed Due to Rain - Syracuse Mets
- Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and Syracuse Postponed - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Bisons and Rochester Rained out Thursday, Will Play Two Friday - Buffalo Bisons
- Red Wings, Bisons Postponed Thursday Night - Rochester Red Wings
- Bats' Game Time on Saturday, April 18 Moved to 1:05 PM - Louisville Bats
- Iowa Wins at Columbus in Extra Innings - Iowa Cubs
- New Look as the Clippers Play Extras Thursday - Columbus Clippers
- Durham Bulls and Biogen Team up to Celebrate 'America 250' with Triangle Community - Durham Bulls
- WooSox Game Information - Worcester Red Sox
- SWB Game Notes - April 16, 2026 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - April 16 vs. Buffalo - Rochester Red Wings
- April 15 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs at Columbus Clippers - Iowa Cubs
- April 16 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs at Columbus Clippers - Iowa Cubs
- Sounds Hold off Late WooSox Push in Win - Nashville Sounds
- April 26: First 'Dog Day' of the Season Includes Postgame Dogs Walk the Bases - Buffalo Bisons
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Memphis Redbirds Stories
- Madris Ties Game with Homer in Ninth, Memphis Loses in Extras
- Seven-Run Seventh Dooms Memphis in Loss to Gwinnett
- Redbirds Open Series with Nail-Biting Win over Stripers
- Memphis Drops Series Finale at Charlotte, Split Series
- Redbirds Use Power to Control Saturday Win at Knights