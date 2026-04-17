Barrero's Career Night Leads Tides In Win
Published on April 16, 2026 under International League (IL)
Norfolk Tides News Release
DURHAM, NC - The Norfolk Tides (7-11) defeated the Durham Bulls (6-12), 7-2, on Thursday night at Durham Bulls Athletic Park. The Tides take the series lead with a win powered by three home runs.
José Barrero scored the first two runs for the Tides. He hit a triple in the third inning, then scored on a sacrifice fly by Christian Encarnacion-Strand. In the fifth, Barrero blasted his third home run of the season to double the Tides lead.
Encarnacion-Strand would come through again in the seventh with his first home run with Norfolk. The Tides would score again on the bases in the game to make it 4-1.
Nestor German had a solid start for the Tides. He lasted 4.1 innings after reaching 81 pitches. He struck out 10 batters, tying his career-high. German allowed three hits and walked one.
Barrero sunk the dagger for Norfolk, blasting a three-run homer to put the Tides up 7-1 in the eighth. He finished the game 3-for-4 with a triple, two home runs and a hit-by-pitch.
Durham scored a run in the eighth on a wild pitch, but that would be all as the Tides won, 7-2. Game four of the series is tomorrow night, with first pitch at 6:45 pm.
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