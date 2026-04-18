Power Surge Not Enough For Tides At Durham
Published on April 17, 2026 under International League (IL)
Norfolk Tides News Release
DURHAM, NC - The Norfolk Tides (7-12) fell to the Durham Bulls (7-12), 19-9, on Friday night at Durham Bulls Athletic Park. The Tides were up 9-1 until Durham stormed all the way back to take the game.
Norfolk started with a big third inning, getting a six-spot. Enrique Bradfield Jr. hit his second home run of the season to take the initial lead. Later in the inning, Willy Vasquez blasted his first career Triple-A home run, a three-run shot to cap the scoring.
Durham scratched across one run in the bottom of the third. But Jhonkensy Noel blasted a three-run homer in the fourth to put the Tides up 9-1.
That would be the last of the scoring for Norfolk. Durham went on to score 18 unanswered runs to blowout the Tides. The series is now tied 2-2. Game five of the series is tomorrow night, with first pitch at 6:45 pm.
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