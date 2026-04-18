Jumbo Shrimp Ride Snelling's Strong Start to Fifth Consecutive Win
Published on April 17, 2026 under International League (IL)
Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp pulled out another narrow win over the Charlotte Knights 4-1 Friday night at VyStar Ballpark in Jacksonville in front of 6,847 fans.
Left-hander Robby Snelling (W, 1-1) set the tone with six shutout innings and nine strikeouts while allowing just two hits and one walk.
He received the majority of his run support in the bottom of the fourth, when the Jumbo Shrimp (11-8) touched Knights (7-11) starting pitcher Tanner McDougal (L, 0-1) for three runs. The inning began with back-to-back walks to Kyle Stowers and Maximo Acosta. Joe Mack followed with an RBI single plating Stowers and Jacob Berry provided a sacrifice fly scoring in Acosta. Matthew Etzel was hit by a pitch and Jared Serna followed with RBI ground-rule double pushing Jacksonville's lead to 3-0.
The Jumbo Shrimp got an insurance run in the bottom of the eighth when Mack (2) greeted Charlotte reliever Zach Franklin with solo shot to right field lifting the lead to 4-0.
Jacksonville lost the shutout in the ninth inning when Knights second baseman Rikuu Nishida (1) launched a solo blast right off Jumbo Shrimp reliever Josh White.
The Jumbo Shrimp have now won five in a row and 10 of their last 12 games overall.
The series continues Saturday with Jumbo Shrimp right-hander Bradley Blalock (0-0, 1.93) on the mound for Jacksonville opposite Charlotte righty and 2025 American League All-Star Shane Smith (0-0, 0.00).
Coverage begins at 6:20 p.m. on Bally Live, MLB.tv, MiLB.tv, ESPN 690 and espn690.com with first pitch Friday set for 6:35 p.m.
The Main Gate on Georgia St. will open at 4:00 p.m. and fans can enjoy the first Jumbo Shrimp Plaza Party with pregame food and beverage available at Scampi's Cove as well as the Dock Bar. Fans can also enjoy Saturday Night Fireworks presented by Florida State College at Jacksonville & VyStar Credit Union and a Replica Jersey Giveaway, presented by Florida State College at Jacksonville & VyStar Credit Union, where first 2,000 fans through the Main Gate on Georgia St. will receive a replica Triple-A National Championship jersey.
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