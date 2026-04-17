Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - April 17 vs. Buffalo

Published on April 17, 2026 under International League (IL)

Rochester Red Wings News Release







Buffalo Bisons (8-9) vs. Rochester Red Wings (9-8)

Friday - DH, G1: 4:05 p.m. ET - ESL Ballpark - Rochester, NY

Radio: Fox Sports 1280/iHeartRadio TV: Bally Sports Live

G1: RHP Chad Dallas (0-0, 0.87) vs. RHP Luis Perales (0-2, 3.68)

G2: RHP Grant Rogers (0-2, 8.71) vs. RHP Chandler Champlain (0-0, 5.68)

RAIN DANCE: Game three between the Rochester Red Wings and Buffalo Bisons were postponed last night, due to inclement weather...the two teams will make up the game today, as part of a seven-inning doubleheader...Red Wings RHP LUIS PERALES will take the mound in game one against Bisons RHP Chad Dallas, and RHP CHANDLER CHAMPLAIN will get the nod in the back half of the twin bill against RHP Grant Rogers...

This marks the Red Wings second postponement, and doubleheader of the season...it is also the second consecutive year Rochester has been rained out on April 16.

SWEET LUIS: Making his fourth start of the season in game one today, RHP LUIS PERALES is coming off his 50th career MiLB appearance (4/10 at LHV) in which he allowed a pair of unearned runs on two hits, with three strikeouts and a walk...in that contest, Perales accounted for each of the 26 hardest-thrown pitches in the ballgame on either side, topping out at 100.2 MPH...the Guacara, Venezuela native currently averages 98.8 MPH on his four-seam fastball in 2026, which ranks as the second fastest among all Triple-A starting pitchers (Carlos Lagrange, SWB, 99.1 MPH)...

Today will be Perales' 47th career start.

NO CHAMPLAIN, NO GAIN: RHP CHANDLER CHAMPLAIN will take the ball for Rochester in game two today in what will mark his 100th career start, and first in a Red Wings uniform...the right-hander out of the University of Southern California has appeared for two games out of the bullpen for the Red Wings in 2026, with a 5.68 ERA (4 ER/6.1 IP), five strikeouts and one walk...Champlain made a team-high 25 starts with Triple-A Omaha a season ago, and also led the team with 100 strikeouts and 119.1 innings pitched.

THE AD(D)AMS FAMILY: Former third-round MLB draft pick C RILEY ADAMS clubbed his second homer of the season with a three-run blast in Wednesday afternoon's contest...the backstop finished the contest 2-for-4, adding a single earlier in the second inning...with that homer, Adams stands as one of two players in the International League with at least two homers in 20 or fewer at bats this season (LOU INF Ivan Johnson)...

Among all Red Wings in the Nationals era (since 2021, min. 250 AB), Adams is T-4th with 21.5 plate appearances per home run...INF ANDRÉS CHAPARRO leads the way in that category (15.2).

BULLY-PEN: The Red Wings bullpen held Buffalo scoreless on just two hits across the final 4.2 innings of Wednesday's win...RHP SETH SHUMAN turned in 1.2 hitless frames to earn his second win of the season, and has now not allowed a hit across his previous three appearances since 4/8 at LHV (5.2 IP)...RHP EDDY YEAN closed things out in the ninth, becoming the first Red Wing to notch two saves in 2026...this marks the first time Rochester relievers have held opponents to two hits or fewer in at least 4.2 innings of work at ESL Ballpark since 7/9/2025 vs. WOR (4.2 IP, 2 H)...

LHP SHINNOSUKE OGASAWARA made his first Triple-A start of the season, becoming the 19th pitcher, and 32nd player overall to suit up for the Red Wings in 2026.

DYL OR NO DYL: In the first inning Wednesday, LSU Product CF DYLAN CREWS hit a sky-high fly ball to right field that carried over the fence for a two-run shot, his second homer of 2026...the shot left Crews' bat with a 41° launch angle, which is higher than 96% of International League homers this season (16th of 357), and is one of 18 homers in the IL with a launch angle 40° or higher...the Florida native finished the game 2-for-4, later adding on a single...in his last 10 games played, Crews is batting .325 (13-for-40) with two homers, three doubles, six RBI, eight runs scored, and a pair of stolen bases.

LEND ME A YO-HAND-Y: 3B YOHANDY MORALES notched a three-hit game in the contest on Wednesday, going 3-for-4 while adding on a pair of runs scored...the 24-year-old has now logged multiple hits in three consecutive games for the seventh time in his MiLB career...over these three games he has eight total hits, which is the most over any three-game stretch in his career...

Morales is now hitting .450 (9-for-20) with a 1.122 OPS across seven day games, and .364 (8-for-22) with a .940 OPS in seven appearances at ESL Ballpark...he is also now just seven at-bats shy of 1,000 in his professional career.

FRANK THE TANK: Leading off for Rochester Wednesday afternoon, LF CHRISTIAN FRANKLIN extended his team-leading on-base streak to all 14 games this season and 22 games dating back to 8/31/2025...Franklin finished the contest 1-for-3 with a single and a walk, and is now the first Red Wing to reach safely in each of their first 14 games of the season since Carter Kieboom in 2022 (15 G)...since making his Triple-A debut with Iowa on 3/28/2025, the Kansas City native holds a share of the International League-lead with 91 walks, and ranks second with a .393 OBP.

THIS DAY IN RED WINGS HISTORY...2025: One year ago today, the Red Wings split a seven-inning doubleheader against Worcester...Rochester's offense was held hitless in game one, the first combined seven-inning no-hitter against the Red Wings in franchise history...despite falling short in game two, LHP KONNOR PILKINGTON struck out six consecutive batters in the second and third, becoming the first Red Wing to do so since LHP LEWIS THORPE on 4/23/2019 vs. SWB.







International League Stories from April 17, 2026

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