April 17 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs at Columbus Clippers

Published on April 17, 2026 under International League (IL)

Iowa Cubs News Release







IOWA CUBS (10-7) at COLUMBUS CLIPPERS (9-9)

April 17 - 5:15 PM CT - Huntington Park - Columbus, OH

RHP Vince Velasquez (1-0, 4.38) vs. RHP Rorik Maltrud (1-0, 3.07)

TONIGHT'S GAME: The Iowa Cubs and the Columbus Clippers are set to play the fourth of a six-game series at Huntington Park today...right-hander Vince Velasquez is slated to make his fourth appearance (third start) of the season...right-hander Rorik Maltrud is set to start for Columbus.

RUNS GALORE: Yesterday, the I-Cubs defeated the Columbus Clippers by a 11-10 score in 10 innings...Iowa scattered the 11 runs on 15 hits and Columbus had 14 hits themselves... Pedro Ramírez went 4-for-6 with two runs, a homer and five RBI... James Triantos, Owen Miller, Ben Cowles and Brett Bateman all tallied two hits...left-handed pitcher Matthew Boyd tossed 3.2 innings and allowed three runs on four hits with six strikeouts on Major League rehab assignment.

HIT PARADE: Yesterday, the I-Cubs mustered a season-high 15 hits, including five extra-base hits...it marked the most hits by Iowa since they had 16 on Sept. 11, 2025 in a 6-2 win over Indianapolis.

HOT START: I-Cubs infielder B.J. Murray Jr. is batting .308 (16-for-52) with four home runs and eight RBI in 15 games...he has also walked nine times vs. having just 13 strikeouts...B.J. hit just .204 (61-for-299) in 88 games in 2024 with Iowa.

BEN 10: Ben Cowles batted .100 (3-for-30) through his first 10 games of the season...in his last five games, Cowles is batting .389 (7-for-18) with two runs, three doubles, a home run and six RBI...since April 10, he has raised his average .122 points, .100 to .222.

LIVIN' BY THE LONG BALL: The I-Cubs have been living and dying by the long ball during the early season...the Iowa offense currently ranks second in the International League in home runs with 29...however, the Iowa pitching staff has also surrendered 26 home runs, tied for second most allowed.

KLOBO: Right-handed reliever Gabe Klobosits joined the I-Cubs on April second and has made three outings...he has worked 4.1 innings and has allowed one run on one hit with six strikeouts.

VOTE FOR PEDRO: Cubs No. 8 prospect (MLB.com) Pedro Ramírez tallied his first four-hit game since Sept. 4, 2025 vs. Rocket City with Double-A Knoxville, he is the second I-Cub with a four-hit game following James Triantos on April 2 at Louisville... Ramírez also became the first I-Cub to have at least four hits and five RBI in the same game since Christian Franklin on May 22, 2025 at Columbus ...Pedro ranks among International League leaders in RBI (T-1st, 19), total bases (2nd, 43), extra-base hits (T-2nd, 11), home runs (T-3rd, 5), hits (T-5th, 22), slugging percentage (7th, .642), runs (T-8th, 14) and stolen bases (T-8th, 7)...Ramírez was named to the MLB Pipeline All Prospect Team for April 2nd-12th after batting .313/.371/.688 (10-for-32) with three home runs, seven RBI, eight runs scored, three doubles, and three stolen bases.

JAMES TRI: Infielder James Triantos is batting .333 (18-for-54) with three doubles, two home runs, nine RBI and six multi-hit efforts in 13 April games...on April 2, Triantos tallied his first four-hit game since June 8, 2024 vs. Birmingham and the first four-hit game by an I-Cub since Forrest Wall on Aug. 31, 2025.

HOMER HAPPY: After the I-Cubs snapped their homer streak at 11 games in the game two of the doubleheader Friday night, they have only hit home runs in three of their last five games...The streak is currently the longest such streak in the International League this season, ahead of second place Louisville (9)...it is the club's longest streak since they homered in 12 straight on June 25-July 8, 2025...Iowa is second in all of Triple-A with 27 home runs, sitting behind Louisville (31).

VS. COLUMBUS: The I-Cubs played their opening series this season against Columbus at Principal Park...Iowa went 1-2 and but each team scored 13 runs in the series...they are now 3-3 on the season against the Clippers going into tonight's game. IOWA CUBS (10-7) at COLUMBUS CLIPPERS (9-9)







International League Stories from April 17, 2026

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