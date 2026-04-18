Red Wings, Bisons Share Spoils in Friday Night Twin Bill

Published on April 17, 2026 under International League (IL)

Rochester Red Wings News Release







A day after the Rochester Red Wings (10-9) and Buffalo Bisons (9-10) were postponed due to inclement weather, the two teams faced off in a seven-inning doubleheader on Friday. Buffalo powered their way to a 6-2 win in game one, and the Red Wings bounced back with a five-run first inning in game two en route to a 5-3 win. DH Andrés Chaparro and 3B Yohandy Morales homered in back-to-back at-bats to account for three of Rochester's five runs.

GAME 1:

Both teams went scoreless in the first inning of game one, and Buffalo 1B Charles McAdoo led off the top half of the second with a single. He promptly stole second to put himself into scoring position, and CF RJ Schreck worked a long 10-pitch walk, confirmed by an upheld ABS challenge that resulted in ball four. 2B Rafael Lantigua then came to the plate and turned on a 1-0 cutter, crushing it 386 feet and into the visiting bullpen in left field. Rochester was able to escape the remainder of the inning unscathed, keeping the score at 3-0.

With one out in the bottom of the second SS Trey Liscomb walked, CF Andrew Pickney roped a line drive to left field to put a pair of runners on base. Two batters later, RF Christian Franklin doubled on a hard line drive that allowed Liscomb to score, cutting the deficit to 3-1.

The score remained the same until the bottom of the sixth, when Trey Lipscomb stepped to the plate with one out and worked the count full. On the seventh pitch of the at-bat, Lipscomb got a slider and drove it out to left field for a solo home run. The blast left his bat at 97.7 MPH and traveled 353 feet, trimming Buffalo's lead to 3-2. The long ball was Lipscomb's second homer of the season and 32nd of his MiLB career.

Buffalo added to its lead in the top of the seventh after C William Simoneit opened the inning with a single to left. 3B Carlos Mendoza then laid down a sacrifice bunt, allowing Simoneit to move into scoring position at second. Rochester elected to intentionally walk RF Yohendrick Pinango two batters later with two outs to put two men on. That decision brought 1B Charles McAdoo to the plate, and he wasted no time, launching the first pitch he saw over the wall in left field for a three-run homer. The blast scored Simoneit and Pinango and gave Buffalo a 6-2 advantage late in the game.

RHP Luis Perales started tonight's Thruway Series matchup, working 3.1 innings for Rochester while allowing three earned on two hits, striking out five and walking three. LHP Zach Penrod emerged from the bullpen in the fourth, and turned in 2.0 scoreless innings, allowing one hit with a pair of strikeouts and walks. RHP Andre Granillo took over in the sixth, and allowed two earned on three hits with three strikeouts and a walk.

SS Trey Lipscomb was Rochester's Player of the Game in game one, finishing 2-for-2 with a solo homer, a single, and two runs scored. The 25-year-old has now turned in a multi-hit performance in three of his last four games with a homer, double, and three RBI.

GAME 2:

Buffalo wasted no time getting started offensively in game two, kicked off by a leadoff walk to 2B Carlos Mendoza in the first. He moved to second on a shallow single to left from 3B Josh Kasevich, and both runners into scoring position on a groundout the following at-bat. That brought DH Charles McAdoo to the plate, and on a 1-2 pitch he launched a three-run homer to left field, scoring Mendoza and Kasevich. The long ball marked McAdoo's second home run in as many plate appearances, and gave the Bisons an early 3-0 lead.

Rochester answered with force in the ensuing half-inning. RF Robert Hassell III drew a walk with one out, and LF Dylan Crews followed with another free pass to put two aboard. 1B Abimelec Ortiz then delivered with a double to left field, bringing both runners home and cutting the deficit to 3-2. The following batter, Andrés Chaparro wasted no time at the plate, jumping on the first pitch of the at bat and sending it out to left field for a two-run homer to put Rochester in front. Yohandy Morales was next up to the dish, turned on a 1-2 pitch and sent it out to right field for the Red Wings first back-to-back home runs of the season, making the score 5-3 in favor of Rochester.

Pitching took over following an eight-run first between both sides, and Buffalo came to the plate in the seventh in search of a pair of runs. Rochester pitching induced a strikeout and a pair of groundouts to preserve a 5-3 victory in the back half of the twin bill.

RHP Chandler Champlain started game two of Friday's doubleheader and worked 4.0 innings for Rochester, allowing three runs on two hits while striking out three and walking one. RHP Jack Sinclair took over in the fifth and was sharp in his 1.0 inning of work, retiring all three hitters he faced while punching out two to earn the win. RHP Jackson Rutledge followed in the sixth and turned in a scoreless frame, allowing one hit and one walk. RHP Julián Fernández closed it out in the seventh, striking out one in a scoreless inning to lock down his first save of the season.

The Player of the Game in game two is DH Andrés Chaparro. The 26-year-old went 1-for-3 and delivered a big swing in Rochester's five-run first inning, launching a two-run homer to left field on the first pitch he saw. Chaparro now leads the Red Wings with three home runs this season, and 65 at the Triple-A level.

Rochester and Buffalo will meet for game five of their six-game set Saturday afternoon. The Red Wings will look to take a 3-2 series lead, sending RHP Andry Lara to the mound for his second start of the season. The first pitch is slated for 1:05 p.m.







International League Stories from April 17, 2026

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