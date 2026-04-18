McAdoo Helps Power Bisons Split in Rochester on Friday
Published on April 17, 2026 under International League (IL)
Buffalo Bisons News Release
ROCHESTER, NY - The Buffalo Bisons used a trio of three-run home runs across both ends of their doubleheader split with the Rochester Red Wings on Friday night at ESL Ballpark. Buffalo won game one 6-2, and were defeated 5-3 in game two on Friday.
The first three Bisons hitters of the top of the second inning reached base to help the team open up a three-run lead over Rochester. Charles McAdoo led off the inning with a single off of Luis Perales, which was followed by a walk to RJ Schreck. The two base runners scored thanks to a Rafael Lantigua three-run home run. His third home run of the season gave Buffalo a 3-0 lead.
Rochester was able to answer back with a run to cut the deficit to two, 3-1. Trey Lipscomb worked a walk against Bisons' starter Chad Dallas and scored on a Christian Franklin double. However, Dallas was able to strike out two and induce a groundout to keep Buffalo in front by two runs after two innings.
Dallas pitched three innings and was followed by Tanner Andrews. Adam Macko and Yariel Rodriguez also combined for three innings out of the bullpen. All four pitched combined for 12 total strikeouts in the victory.
Buffalo's second three-run home run came in the top of the seventh inning and extended the lead to four. Following a solo home run in the bottom of the sixth by Trey Lipscomb, William Simoneit reached base with a lead-off base hit in the seventh. Yohendrick Piñango was intentionally walked, allowing McAdoo to hit a three-run homer to help preserve the win.
It was McAdoo once again coming through for the Bisons, this time in the top of the first inning in game two against Rochester. Carlos Mendoza led off the game with a walk, followed by a Josh Kasevich base hit. Both runners scored on McAdoo's second three-run home run of the day. His third overall home run on the season gave Buffalo an early 3-0 lead.
It would not last, however, as the Red Wings answered with five runs in the bottom of the first inning. Abilemec Ortiz cut the deficit to 3-2 with a two-run double that scored Robert Hassell III and Dylan Crews. Andres Chaparro followed up with a two-run home run that gave Rochester a 4-3 lead, and Yohandy Morales' solo home run made it 5-3 after an inning.
Chandler Champlain pitched four innings in his start for Rochester and was followed by four relievers who preserved the two-run lead.
Grant Rogers started for the Bisons and allowed five runs on five hits in four innings. Brendon Little and Brendan Cellucci combined to work the final two innings without allowing a run.
The Bisons and Rochester will meet for game five of their six-game series at 1:05 p.m. on Saturday afternoon at ESL Ballpark. Pregame coverage on The Bet 1520 AM, the Audacy app, and Bisons.com begins at 12:45 p.m. with the 'Voice of the Bisons' Pat Malacaro.
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