Seventh Inning Success Pushes Bisons Past Syracuse

Published on June 12, 2026 under International League (IL)

Buffalo Bisons News Release







BUFFALO, NY - After being tied 1-1 going into the bottom of the seventh inning, the Buffalo Bisons recorded two runs on three hits to beat the Syracuse Mets 4-1 on Friday night at Sahlen Field.

Josh Fleming struck out eight batters, only allowing two hits and a run in six innings pitched. Carlos Mendoza also was walked three times and picked up a single in one at-bat. Mendoza moves to fourth in the International League in the most walks.

After two scoreless innings to begin the game from both teams, Syracuse snapped the tie in the top of the third. With two outs and on a three-and-two count, Nick Morabito drilled a single to right field, scoring Jackson Cluff from second base.

In the bottom of the inning, the Bisons would tie the game the exact same way the Mets scored their first run. With two outs and on a three-and-two count, Je'Von Ward smoked a single to right field, driving in Jonatan Clase from second base.

The tie wouldn't be broken until the bottom of the seventh. Sean Keys crushed an RBI double to right field to give Buffalo a 2-1 lead. Eloy Jiménez then singled to left field in the next at-bat, driving in Josh Kasevich.

Buffalo added insurance to their lead in the eighth. Mendoza hit a sac-fly to left-center field, scoring William Simoneit from third base to give the Bisons a 4-1 advantage.

Buffalo and Syracuse are scheduled for a 6:05 p.m. pitch on Saturday evening at Sahlen Field. The Bisons lead the series 3-1. Grant Rogers will get the start on the mound for Buffalo. Pregame coverage on The Bet 1520 AM, the Audacy app, and Bisons.com begins broadcast coverage at 5:45 p.m.







International League Stories from June 12, 2026

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