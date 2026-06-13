Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp: Roster Moves, June 12

Published on June 12, 2026 under International League (IL)

Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release







Please note the following roster moves that affect the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp:

-RHP Zach Pop has been signed as a minor league free agent and assigned to Jacksonville. He will wear No. 41.

-RHP Jake Walkinshaw is beginning a minor league rehab assignment with Low-A Jupiter.

-C Garret Forrester has been transferred from Jacksonville to Double-A Pensacola.

-RHP Josh Hejka has been transferred from Jacksonville to Double-A Pensacola.







International League Stories from June 12, 2026

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