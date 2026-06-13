Right-Handed Pitcher Antwone Kelly Recalled by Pittsburgh
Published on June 12, 2026 under International League (IL)
Indianapolis Indians News Release
INDIANAPOLIS - The Pittsburgh Pirates today recalled right-handed pitcher Antwone Kelly, their No. 7 prospect according to MLB Pipeline. He is set to become the fourth member of the 2026 Indianapolis Indians to make their major league debut, joining shortstop Konnor Griffin (April 3) and right-handed pitchers Wilber Dotel (April 19) and Brandan Bidois (May 13).
Kelly, 22, began the season with Indianapolis and appeared in 13 games (10 starts) with a 3-4 record, 4.50 ERA (27er/54.0ip), and 47 strikeouts. Prior to his big-league promotion, he posted three consecutive scoreless outings (10.1ip).
Kelly was named the Indians May Player of the Month on Tuesday, as he made five starts in the month with a 2-0 record and ranked in the top 10 among International League pitchers with at least 25.0 innings in fewest walks (T-4th, 6), WHIP (5th, 1.16) and ERA (6th, 3.60, 10er/25.0ip). He provided reliable length on the mound for the Indians' pitching staff, as four out of his five May outings were 5.1 innings or longer. Kelly is the only Indians pitcher to have three outings of 6.0 innings or more this season.
His campaign is highlighted by a career-high tying nine strikeouts across 5.2 innings on May 22 at Toledo. That same night, Kelly recorded the fastest-tracked pitch in his professional career, hurling a four-seam fastball at 101.3 MPH. It was the eighth-fastest pitch thrown by an Indians pitcher since tracking began, trailing marks by just Paul Skenes and Bubba Chandler. Kelly joined Dotel and Jared Jones as the only pitchers to reach triple digits for Indianapolis this season.
Kelly recorded the club's only complete game this season on April 29 (1) at Memphis, when he allowed three earned runs over 6.0 innings. In his next start on May 6 (2) vs. Omaha, Kelly set his career high in innings pitched by tossing 6.1 frames without allowing an earned run.
The Oranjestad, Aruba native was signed by Pittsburgh as a non-drafted free agent in 2021 and has spent his full career in the Pirates organization. Kelly began 2026 with Team Netherlands in the World Baseball Classic.
Indianapolis' first-time callups are presented by Franciscan Health.
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