Atlanta Braves Catcher Drake Baldwin to Rehab with Gwinnett in Jacksonville Saturday

Published on June 12, 2026 under International League (IL)

Gwinnett Stripers News Release







JACKSONVILLE, Florida - The Gwinnett Stripers, in conjunction with the Atlanta Braves, have announced that catcher Drake Baldwin will join the Stripers on an injury rehab assignment on Saturday, June 13. Baldwin, on the Braves' 10-day Injured List since May 19 (strained right oblique muscle), is scheduled to play in Gwinnett's 6:35 p.m. game against the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp at VyStar Ballpark.

The 25-year-old Baldwin played in 48 games with the Braves prior to the injury, batting .303 (57-for-188) with six doubles, 13 home runs, 38 RBIs, and a .932 OPS. Including his 2025 National League Rookie of the Year campaign, he is hitting .283 (168-for-593) with 24 doubles, two triples, 32 homers, 118 RBIs, and an .848 OPS across 172 career games with Atlanta.

Baldwin's rehab assignment marks his return to Gwinnett. The Madison, Wisconsin native played for the Stripers from 2023-24, batting .300 (86-for-287) with 13 doubles, one triple, 13 homers, 57 RBIs, and an .893 OPS in 75 games.

Baldwin will be the fifth Atlanta Braves player to rehab with Gwinnett this year, joining catcher Sean Murphy (April 21-May 2), right-hander Spencer Strider (April 21-26), shortstop Ha-Seong Kim (May 5-10), and left-hander Dylan Dodd (May 5-18).

Listen to Saturday's game live on MyCountry993.com or watch on Bally Sports Live.







International League Stories from June 12, 2026

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