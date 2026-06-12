Catcher Joey Bart Has Rehab Assignment Transferred to Indianapolis

Published on June 12, 2026 under International League (IL)

Indianapolis Indians News Release







INDIANAPOLIS - The Pittsburgh Pirates today announced catcher Joey Bart had his major league rehab assignment transferred from Single-A Bradenton as the Indianapolis Indians continue their six-game home series against the Columbus Clippers tonight at 7:05 PM. He is the second MLB rehabber assigned to Indy this season, following right-handed pitcher Jared Jones.

Bart, 29, was placed on the 10-day injured list on May 12 (retroactive to May 10) with a left foot infection. In 21 games with Pittsburgh this season, he hit .259 (15-for-58) with one double, two home runs, six RBI and two walks. Bart went 4-for-5 with two RBI and two runs in the Pirates' 13-3 win at San Francisco on May 9, his most recent game with the major league club before landing on the injured list.

In 356 career games between San Francisco and Pittsburgh, Bart has a .240 (253-for-1053) batting average with 40 doubles, three triples, 30 home runs and 119 RBI. Since joining the Pirates in 2024, he has hit .257 (153-for-596) with 24 doubles, one triple, 19 home runs, 81 RBI and a .738 OPS across 194 games.

Bart played in five games for the Indians last season on a rehab assignment and batted .231 (3-for-13) with one run, two RBI and four walks.

The Buford, Ga. native was traded to Pittsburgh from San Francisco on April 2, 2024, in exchange for RHP Austin Strickland. He was selected second overall by San Francisco 2018 First-Year Player Draft out of Georgia Tech (Atlanta).

Indianapolis' MLB rehab assignments are presented by Franciscan Health.







International League Stories from June 12, 2026

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