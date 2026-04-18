Bats Offense Quieted in 6-2 Loss
Published on April 17, 2026 under International League (IL)
Louisville Bats News Release
The Louisville Bats offense was shut down by the Toledo Mud Hens in a 6-2 loss on Friday night.
Toledo opened the scoring with an unearned run in the second, as Ben Malgeri's sacrifice fly brought in Eduardo Valencia against Bats starter Brandon Leibrandt. The visitors added a run in the fifth on a Gage Workman RBI double, which would be the final run allowed by Leibrandt. The Bats lefty gave up two runs, one earned, on eight hits with two strikeouts in 4.2 innings.
Louisville got a run back in the bottom of the fifth as Francisco Urbaez began the frame with a double to left and came around to score on an RBI single from Dayne Leonard, cutting the Toledo lead in half at 2-1 through five.
In the sixth, the Mud Hens broke the game open against Julian Garcia with a three-run home run from Max Clark, his first Triple-A homer, to stake the Mud Hens to a 5-1 advantage.
Down 6-1 in the ninth, the Bats loaded the bases with three straight walks to start the inning. Toledo then turned to reliever Jack Little who got two quick outs before a walk to Edwin Arroyo plated a run to make it 6-2. As the tying run, Hector Rodriguez grounded out to end the game.
The Bats rally fell short as they suffered their second straight loss to fall to 10-9 on the season. The two runs tied the fewest offensive output by the Bats in any home game so far this season.
Next Game: Saturday, April 18, 1:05 p.m. E.T. vs. Toledo Mud Hens (Triple-A affiliate of the Detroit Tigers)
Probable Pitchers: Bats LHP Nick Sando (Triple-A Debut) vs. Mud Hens LHP Lael Lockhart (1-0, 5.27) Promos: Saturday's game is Thunder at Louisville Slugger Field!
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