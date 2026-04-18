Late Rallies Sink WooSox Twice in Nashville

Published on April 17, 2026 under International League (IL)

Worcester Red Sox News Release









Worcester Red Sox in action

(Worcester Red Sox) Worcester Red Sox in action(Worcester Red Sox)

NASHVILLE, TN - Late rallies by the Nashville Sounds (10-8) sent the Worcester Red Sox (10-8) to a pair of losses by identical 4-2 finals on Friday night at First Horizon Park. The WooSox have lost the first four games of the series and have dropped four straight for the first time since June 24-27 last season.

The night began with the WooSox striking first when the two teams resumed Thursday's suspended game in the top of the 4th inning with Tsung-Che Cheng at first base and two outs. Cheng took second base on a wild pitch and third on a throwing error and scored when Vinny Capra lined a single to right center to make it 1-0.

After the Sounds tied the game in the bottom of the 6th, the WooSox reclaimed the lead in the top of the 8th on an RBI single by Kristain Campbell to score Nate Eaton from second base to make it 2-1.

The Sounds wasted no time, however, in taking their first lead of the game. With two outs and runners at first and second, the Sounds hit three straight run-scoring singles to take a 4-2 lead. The WooSox were retired in order by Peter Strzelecki in the top of the 9th to end the ballgame.

In the regularly scheduled game, a 7-inning affair, the WooSox again wasted no time in taking an early lead. With runners on first and second and two outs in the top of the 1st, Allan Castro bounced a single through the left side to score Eaton from second base to make it 1-0 Worcester.

Down 2-1 after the Sounds plated a pair in the 4th, the WooSox pulled even in the top of the 6th. A walk followed by back-to-back singles loaded the bases with nobody out for Capra who stung a sacrifice fly to center field to score Campbell from third base to tie the game 2-2. Nashville reliever Drew Rom, however, struck out the next two hitters to extinguish the threat and leave the go-ahead run at second base.

The Sounds began the bottom of the 6th with a hit by pitch and a walk, and after a sacrifice bunt Freddy Zamora lined a single to center field to put Nashville back on top 3-2. The Sounds added another on an RBI fielders' choice by Jett Williams to make it 4-2.

The WooSox went down in order in the top of the 7th to end the ballgame.

Right-hander Garrett Stallings (1-0) got the win for Nashville in the suspended game allowing two runs over 4.1 IP, while Devin Sweet (1-1) took the loss for the WooSox surrendering two runs in 2.0 IP. Strzelecki notched his first save of the season with his scoreless 9th. In the regularly scheduled game, Rom (1-1) got the win for the Sounds in relief while Worcester reliever Tommy Kahnle (0-1) took the loss allowing two runs in 2.0 IP. Jacob Waguespack picked up his first save of the season with his 1-2-3 top of the 7th.

The WooSox will look to snap their four-game skid in game five of six in Nashville on Saturday night with first pitch at 7:35 pm ET. Left-hander Payton Tolle (2-0, 3.00) will get the ball for Worcester against Sounds righty Carlos Rodridguez (0-3, 8.71). Pregame coverage begins at 7:15 pm on the WooSox Radio Network.

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International League Stories from April 17, 2026

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