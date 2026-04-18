Momentum Builds in Second Consecutive Win at Louisville

Published on April 17, 2026 under International League (IL)

Toledo Mud Hens News Release







Louisville, KY - The Toledo Mud Hens (9-10) defeated the Louisville Bats (10-9) on Friday, April 17, winning 6-2, showing offensive power through all 9-innings.

Following Toledo's 10-5 win over Louisville last night to earn its first win of the series, momentum continued to build offensively with 14 total hits, each batter in the order counting at least one. Max Clark led the pack, slinging his first Triple-A home run in the sixth inning and going 4/5 at the plate.

The Hens were the first to put up points in the contest, number one came from Ben Malgeri's sac fly in the second inning that allowed Eduardo Valencia to make it home. (1-0) Defense did its job as well, holding the opponent scoreless for four complete innings.

The Bats had a chance in the home half of the fourth with the go-ahead runner on for Louisville and Dylan File battled it out with Michael Togila at the plate. They went back and forth for 9 pitches, ultimately File had the last laugh. He struck out the batter and extended the shutout until the fifth.

Putting the work in Workman, Gage doubled for an RBI in the fifth, his sixth double of the 2026 season. (2-0) The Hens loaded the bases to follow but did not convert any runs that inning. Louisville then tallied it first run off a double and a single cutting the lead to 1. (2-1)

Sparks flew for the Hens in the sixth, blasting back-to-back doubles from Tyler Gentry and Ben Malgeri which added another for toledo (3-1). Clark came to play with a 2-run homer to extend the lead. (5-1)

Max Burt tallied his first triple of the year in the eighth inning and scored off a wild pitch that followed. (6-1)

The Bats added one from a series of walks in the ninth, but it was not enough top the Hens.

The bullpen went through six arms in tonight's outing. File earned the win and Jack Little got the save after pitching 2 strikeouts to secure the game.

The Mud Hens are back at Louisville Slugger Field Saturday, April 18. First pitch is set for 1:05p.m. after being moved up an hour from the original 2:05p.m. start time. The Hens look to stay in the win column for another game.

Notables

M. Clark - 4/5, 1HR, 2RBI

B. Malgeri - 1/4, 1R, 2RBI

D. File - 5.0IP, 4H, 1R, 1ER, 2BB, 1K







International League Stories from April 17, 2026

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