Bae Bats Syracuse over RailRiders

Published on April 17, 2026 under International League (IL)

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release







SYRACUSE, NY - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders lost 5-3 to the Syracuse Mets Friday night at NBT Bank Stadium. The Mets used three home runs and a three-RBI night from JiHwan Bae to take game three of this six-game set.

Syracuse opened the offense in the third. A Bae double off Carlos Lagrange drove in Nick Morabito and Ronny Mauricio for a 2-0 edge.

Spencer Jones launched a 419-foot home run to right-center in the top of the fourth to halve the deficit, but the Mets countered with a Yonny Hernandez home run in the bottom of the inning to regain the two-run lead.

Ronny Mauricio and Bae hit solo home runs off Danny Watson in the fifth to extend the Mets' advantage.

Oswaldo Cabrera's solo home run to start the eighth narrowed the gap to three runs. In the ninth, Jasson Dominguez singled home Braden Shewmake, but Syracuse turned a game-ending double play to shut the door on the comeback.

Lagrange (0-2) took the loss after allowing the first three runs on five hits over four innings with five strikeouts and a walk. Jack Wenninger (1-1) earned the win, and Daniel Duarte notched his first save.

Dominguez and Shewmake paced the night with multi-hit efforts.

The RailRiders and Mets meet for a doubleheader on Saturday afternoon, starting at 12:35 P.M. Adam Kloffenstein and Dom Hamel start for Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. Carl Edwards, Jr. and Bryce Conley get the ball for Syracuse.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders Record:

10- 8







International League Stories from April 17, 2026

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