Three Homers and a Strong Wenninger Start Deliver Mets Win

Published on April 17, 2026 under International League (IL)

Syracuse Mets News Release









Syracuse Mets exchange congratulations after a home run

(Syracuse Mets) Syracuse Mets exchange congratulations after a home run(Syracuse Mets)

Syracuse, NY - A three-homer night powered the Syracuse Mets to a 5-3 win over the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders on Friday evening at NBT Bank Stadium.

After two scoreless innings, Syracuse (9-9) broke through in the third. Nick Morabito singled and Ronny Mauricio followed with a base hit to put runners on the corners. With two outs, Ji Hwan Bae ripped a two-run double to right field, giving the Mets a 2-0 lead.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (10-8) answered in the fourth when Spencer Jones launched a solo home run to center field, trimming the deficit to 2-1.

The Mets responded right back in the bottom of the inning. Yonny Hernández crushed a solo home run to right-center field, extending the advantage to 3-1.

In the fifth, Syracuse added more power. Ronny Mauricio led off the inning with a solo home run, and two batters later, Bae launched his second homer of the season to make it a 5-1 ballgame.

The RailRiders chipped away late. Oswaldo Cabrera hit a solo homer in the eighth, and in the ninth, Braden Shewmake doubled and later scored on an RBI single by Jasson Domínguez, cutting the deficit to 5-3. Syracuse held on from there to secure the win.

On the mound, Jack Wenninger started for the Mets and allowed one run over five and one-third innings, striking out five batters. Jonathan Pintaro entered in the sixth and tossed two and one-third innings and gave up just one run. Ryan Lambert took over in the eighth, waking one and striking out another. Daniel Duarte closed it out in the ninth, inducing a game-ending double play.

Syracuse continues its series with Scranton/Wilkes-Barre with a doubleheader on Saturday afternoon beginning at 12:35 p.m. Right-hander Carl Edwards Jr. is scheduled to start game one for the Mets against righty Adam Kloffenstein. Right-hander Bryce Conley is slated to start game two for Syracuse opposite Scranton/Wilkes-Barre righty Dom Hamel.

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International League Stories from April 17, 2026

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