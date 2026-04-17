WooSox Game Information

Published on April 17, 2026 under International League (IL)

Worcester Red Sox News Release







The first game will start at 7:05 pm (EDT) and will be the continuation of last night's suspended game that was scoreless in the top of the 4th inning when rains and wind halted play. Seth Martinez will take over on the mound for WooSox starter Jake Bennett who tossed 3 scoreless innings last night and lowered his ERA to 0.55.

The suspended game will be played through 9 innings and will be followed by the regularly-scheduled game that will be reduced to 7-innings. A WooSox bullpen hurler will start that game.

APRIL 17th WORCESTER (10-6) at NASHVILLE (8-8) 7:05 pm (EDT) Two Games

Suspended Game - Worcester Red Sox RHP Seth Martinez vs. Nashville Sounds TBD - WooSox Batting Top 4th Inning, No Score

Regular Game - Worcester Red Sox TBD (Bullpen) vs. Nashville Sounds LHP Robert Gasser (0-0, 4.00) - 7 Inning Game

One and a Half Games for the Price of One - The Worcester Red Sox and the Nashville Sounds (AAA-Milwaukee) play what will amount to about one and a half games tonight at First Horizon Park in downtown Nashville, TN. At 7:05 pm (Eastern Time) the clubs will resume and complete a suspended game from last night when inclement weather forced play to stop with the WooSox batting in the top of the 4th-inning in a scoreless game. After the completion of that suspended game, the teams will play their regularly-scheduled game but that will become a 7-inning affair. Both games - which will be games three and four of this 6-game series - will air on NASH 98.9 FM and the rest of the WooSox Radio Network.

The probable pitching match-ups for the remainder of the series in Nashville this weekend:

Sat. 7:35 pm (EDT) LHP Payton Tolle (2-0, 3.00) vs. RHP Carlos Rodriguez (0-3, 8.71)

Sun. 2:05 pm (EDT) LHP Patrick Sandoval (0-1, 8.44) vs. LHP Shane Drohan (1-0, 3.12)

The Road Home - Worcester is 5-2 on the road after their 5-0 start to their road schedule which was their best in club-history. They are 5-4 at home. The WooSox will fly back to Worcester (via Boston) after Sunday's series finale. The Sox will host Syracuse for the second time this season beginning this coming Tuesday, April 21 with the opener of a 6-game set vs. the Mets through Sunday, April 26. Game times vary during the series as the clubs play April 21 at 6:05 pm, a special 3:05 pm start on April 22 followed by another weekday matinee on April 23 at 12:05 pm (those during School Vacation Week, presented by Southwick Zoo) and then back to normal times on Friday, April 24 at 6:05 pm as well as over the weekend with a 4:05 pm game on Saturday, April 25 and a 1:05 pm start on Sunday, April 26.

WooSox Promotions During the Next Homestand at Polar Park from April 21-26 vs. Syracuse...

School Vacation Week, presented by Southwick's Zoo (Zoo animals will be visiting Polar Park all week)

Tuesday, April 21, 6:05 pm Tendy Tuesday - Kid's Eat Free; Taco & Tequila Tuesday, presented by Teremana; Tail Waggin' Tuesday (fans can bring their dogs); Celebration of Jackie Robinson's Life & Legacy.

Wednesday, April 22, 3:05 pm First Responder Wednesday, presented by National Grid, when first responders receive four free general admission tickets; WooSox Foundation Day on the eve of the fourth anniversary of the debut of the WooSox Foundation Care-A-Van; a Celebration of Earth Day; Teacher Appreciation Day.

Thursday, April 23, 12:05 pm Fallon Health Silver Slugger Day; Meet two current WooSox players for photos & autographs in the DCU Club following the game presented by DCU.

Friday, April 24, 6:05 pm "Sparks Fly" UniBank Fireworks: A Night for Showgirls; WooU Night.

Saturday, April 25, 4:05 pm Autism Acceptance Day; Most Improved Student Day; Sunset Catch on the Field (post-game, weather permitting).

Sunday, April 26, 1:05 pm Polish Heritage Day; Lancaster & Webster Town Takeover; Most Improved Student Day; Kids Run the Bases post-game.

WooSox Tickets - Tickets for all WooSox games are on sale at woosox.com, by calling 508-500-8888, or at the Polar Park Ticket Office.







International League Stories from April 17, 2026

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