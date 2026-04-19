WooSox Salvage Series Finale in Nashville, Beat Sounds 4-2

Published on April 19, 2026 under International League (IL)

Worcester Red Sox News Release









Nate Eaton of the Worcester Red Sox crosses home plate with a run

(Worcester Red Sox, Credit: Ashley Green) Nate Eaton of the Worcester Red Sox crosses home plate with a run(Worcester Red Sox, Credit: Ashley Green)

NASHVILLE, TN - The Worcester Red Sox (11-9) avoided a six-game sweep and snapped their five-game losing skid on Sunday afternoon, as they topped the Nashville Sounds (11-9) by a 4-2 final at First Horizon Park.

The game was scoreless until the fifth inning, when Nate Eaton blasted a lead-off homer over the left-field fence. Later in the frame, Nick Sogard ripped a single to left that scored Tsung-Che Cheng to extend Worcester's lead to 2-0.

The WooSox tacked on two more in the eighth. Eaton blooped a single to center to drive in a run, and Cheng hit a sacrifice fly to left to drive in Worcester's fourth run of the day.

Eaton went 3-for-5, finishing a triple shy of the cycle. It was his first three-hit game since August 12, 2025.

The Sounds plated a pair in the ninth, but Tayron Guerrero struck out two and picked up his third save of the season.

In his Triple-A debut, left-hander Michael Sansone tossed six scoreless innings. The Cheshire, Connecticut native allowed four baserunners (two hits and two walks) and struck out five. The six-inning start matched the longest outing of the season for a WooSox pitcher.

The WooSox will enjoy an off-day tomorrow before starting a six-game series with the Syracuse Mets on Tuesday night at Polar Park, with first pitch set for 6:05 pm. Radio coverage begins at 5:45 pm on 98.9 Nash Icon, 100.1 FM The Pike and the rest of the WooSox Radio Network.

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International League Stories from April 19, 2026

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