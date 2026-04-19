WooSox Salvage Series Finale in Nashville, Beat Sounds 4-2
Published on April 19, 2026 under International League (IL)
Worcester Red Sox News Release
Nate Eaton of the Worcester Red Sox crosses home plate with a run
(Worcester Red Sox, Credit: Ashley Green)
NASHVILLE, TN - The Worcester Red Sox (11-9) avoided a six-game sweep and snapped their five-game losing skid on Sunday afternoon, as they topped the Nashville Sounds (11-9) by a 4-2 final at First Horizon Park.
The game was scoreless until the fifth inning, when Nate Eaton blasted a lead-off homer over the left-field fence. Later in the frame, Nick Sogard ripped a single to left that scored Tsung-Che Cheng to extend Worcester's lead to 2-0.
The WooSox tacked on two more in the eighth. Eaton blooped a single to center to drive in a run, and Cheng hit a sacrifice fly to left to drive in Worcester's fourth run of the day.
Eaton went 3-for-5, finishing a triple shy of the cycle. It was his first three-hit game since August 12, 2025.
The Sounds plated a pair in the ninth, but Tayron Guerrero struck out two and picked up his third save of the season.
In his Triple-A debut, left-hander Michael Sansone tossed six scoreless innings. The Cheshire, Connecticut native allowed four baserunners (two hits and two walks) and struck out five. The six-inning start matched the longest outing of the season for a WooSox pitcher.
The WooSox will enjoy an off-day tomorrow before starting a six-game series with the Syracuse Mets on Tuesday night at Polar Park, with first pitch set for 6:05 pm. Radio coverage begins at 5:45 pm on 98.9 Nash Icon, 100.1 FM The Pike and the rest of the WooSox Radio Network.
Images from this story
|
Nate Eaton of the Worcester Red Sox crosses home plate with a run
(Ashley Green)
International League Stories from April 19, 2026
- Waters Propels Omaha to Series-Finale Victory - Indianapolis Indians
- Saints Offense Saves the Day with Four Run Eighth in 12-8 Win - St. Paul Saints
- Bulls Break out in Seventh to Top Tides - Durham Bulls
- 'Pigs Mount Furious Comeback But Fall Late to Saints in Finale - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- MLB Rehabbers Lead Storm Chasers over Indians - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Redbirds Sting Stripers with Eighth-Inning Comeback, Pace International League - Memphis Redbirds
- Stripers Battle Bee Swarm, Fall Late in 6-5 Loss to Memphis - Gwinnett Stripers
- Jumbo Shrimp Drop Series Finale against Knights - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Charlotte Claims Another Win as Bullpen Buries Jacksonville - Charlotte Knights
- Red Wings Rise Back over .500, Take Down Bisons 6-4 - Rochester Red Wings
- Mud Hens Fall Short to Bats in Series Finale - Toledo Mud Hens
- Bisons Drop Finale to Rochester - Buffalo Bisons
- Sounds Win Streak Snapped in Sunday's 4-2 Loss to Worcester - Nashville Sounds
- WooSox Salvage Series Finale in Nashville, Beat Sounds 4-2 - Worcester Red Sox
- Clippers Win Sunday Slugfest in the Arena District - Columbus Clippers
- Iowa Falls to Columbus in Series Finale - Iowa Cubs
- Big Durham Seventh Spoils Povich Stellar Start - Norfolk Tides
- Bats Escape Trouble in Ninth, Take Series with 2-1 Win over Toledo - Louisville Bats
- Spencer Strider, Sean Murphy to Join Gwinnett on Tuesday - Gwinnett Stripers
- Huge Week of Promos at Huntington Park - Columbus Clippers
- WooSox Game Information - Worcester Red Sox
- Right-Handed Pitcher Wilber Dotel Recalled by Pittsburgh - Indianapolis Indians
- April 19 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs at Columbus Clippers - Iowa Cubs
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - April 19 vs. Buffalo - Rochester Red Wings
- Syracuse Mets vs Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRaiders Postponed Due to Inclement Weather - Syracuse Mets
- RailRiders and Syracuse Finale Postponed - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.