Waters Propels Omaha to Series-Finale Victory

Published on April 19, 2026 under International League (IL)

Indianapolis Indians News Release







PAPILLION, Neb. - Drew Waters homered and tripled to help lead the Omaha Storm Chasers to a 4-2 triumph over the Indianapolis Indians on Sunday afternoon at Werner Park. The defeat dropped the Indians to 2-4 on the road trip.

Waters proved to be a factor for Omaha (11-9) both at the plate and in the field. With the game tied at one in the third inning, he clubbed his second home run of the season to put the Storm Chasers in front for the first time. The homer was a towering blast that sailed 417 feet. With the game tied at two in the fifth, he tripled to open the frame and scored on Luca Tresh's single.

The glove was flashed by Waters in the top of the seventh as he saved Omaha's lead with a lunging catch in the right-center field gap. Alika Williams would've likely scored to tie the game, instead Waters' catch ended the rally and threat.

Indianapolis (6-15) saw a potential big inning in the first wipe away, and it set the tone offensively for the afternoon. Tyler Callihan and Ronny Simon opened the game with singles to put runners at the corners, but the Storm Chasers used a double play to limit the top of the first damage to just one run.

The Indians briefly tied the game in the top of the fifth on a double from Nick Cimillo. That two-base knock proved to be the first of only two extra-base hits for Indy in the game.

Bailey Falter (W, 1-0) earned the win as the Omaha bullpen worked four and two-thirds scoreless innings. Eric Cerantola (S, 5) worked around a two-out double in the ninth to earn the save.

Noah Davis (L, 1-3) took the loss as he conceded a pair of runs before he was removed in the fourth inning.

A homestand is next on tap for the Indians, who return to Victory Field on Tuesday night. The series-opener against the St. Paul Saints is slated for 6:35 PM.







International League Stories from April 19, 2026

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