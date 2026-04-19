Trio of Homers Powers Indians to Win over Omaha
Published on April 18, 2026 under International League (IL)
Indianapolis Indians News Release
PAPILLION, Neb. - The Indianapolis Indians hit three home runs en route to an 11-3 win over the Omaha Storm Chasers on Saturday afternoon at Werner Park. Enmanuel Valdez, Tyler Callihan and Rafael Flores Jr. broke open the game via the long ball for Indy.
Omaha (10-9) opened the game with a pair of first-inning runs before Indy (6-14) evened the game in the top of the second. A two-out rally was kicked off by a walk from Flores Jr. and a single from Enmanuel Valdez. Davis Wendzel doubled them both home to knot the score early. Abraham Toro hit his second homer of the year in the bottom of the second to give Omaha a 3-2 lead.
Indy tied the game again, to begin a barrage of nine unanswered runs, with Alika Williams bringing home Callihan on a sacrifice fly in the third. Enmanuel Valdez jumpstarted the trio of Indians home runs with a solo shot in the fourth, his first of the season. After a walk by Wendzel, Callihan sent his first homer of the season over the right field wall for a 6-3 lead. Flores Jr. launched the third of the game in the fifth inning, swatting a ball to right field to extend the lead to 8-3. Indy tacked on two more insurance runs in the eighth and one in the ninth to conclude the scoring at 11-3.
Carson Fulmer (W, 2-0) started in place of Wilber Dotel and delivered a strong performance, allowing three runs across 5.0 innings. Chris Devenski followed with 2.0 scoreless of his own and Joe La Sorsa blanked the Storm Chasers across the final two frames.
In a bullpen game, Ben Sears opened the game with two runs across 2.0 innings and Shane Panzini (L, 1-1) allowed four across 1.1 frames to follow. Six total pitchers entered the game for Omaha.
The Indians and Storm Chasers conclude their six-game series on Sunday afternoon at 3:05 PM ET. Indianapolis RHP Noah Davis (1-2, 2.29) takes on MLB rehabber RHP Stephen Kolek (0-0, 0.00) in a rematch of Game 1.
International League Stories from April 18, 2026
- Saints Club Five Home Runs...And Lose 10-6 to IronPigs - St. Paul Saints
- Bazzana and Clippers Fight to the End Saturday - Columbus Clippers
- Iowa Survives Late Columbus Rally, Defeats Clippers 7-6 - Iowa Cubs
- 'Pigs Outlast Saints in Wild Slugfest - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Indianapolis Takes Down Omaha 11-3 - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Trio of Homers Powers Indians to Win over Omaha - Indianapolis Indians
- Memphis Strands 11 in Saturday Extra-Inning Loss to Gwinnett - Memphis Redbirds
- Offensive Explosion Powers Syracuse to Doubleheader Sweep over Scranton/Wilkes-Barre - Syracuse Mets
- SWB Swept in Twinbill at Syracuse - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- León's 11th-Inning Single Sends Stripers to Victory over Memphis - Gwinnett Stripers
- Bats Win 4-2 Behind Stellar Debut from Sando - Louisville Bats
- Red Wings Fall Short against Buffalo in Saturday Matinée - Rochester Red Wings
- Simoneit Helps Lift Bisons to 6-3 Victory over Rochester - Buffalo Bisons
- April 18 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs at Columbus Clippers - Iowa Cubs
- Trey Day in Buffalo: Yesavage Scheduled to Start for Herd in Tuesday's Homestand Opener - Buffalo Bisons
- WooSox Game Information - Worcester Red Sox
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - April 18 vs. Buffalo - Rochester Red Wings
- SWB Game Notes - April 18, 2026 DH - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Indianapolis Indians Stories
- Trio of Homers Powers Indians to Win over Omaha
- Indians Fall to Storm Chasers on Friday
- Indians Draw Victory Field Era Record 17 Walks in Win over Storm Chasers
- Esmerlyn Valdez Extends On-Base Streak to 16 in Loss at Omaha
- Indians Outhit Omaha But Fall in Series Opener