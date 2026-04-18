WooSox Game Information

Published on April 18, 2026 under International League (IL)

Worcester Red Sox News Release







The new WooSox Roster features the addition of LHP Michael Sansone who has been transferred from Double-A Portland to Worcester. Sansone, 26, has spent this month with Portland going 0-0, 3.72 in 3 relief appearances with 1 save - 9.2 IP, 10 H, 5 R, 4 ER, 4 BB, 9 SO. Born in Cheshire, Connecticut, Sansone attended Notre Dame Academy in West Haven, CT and then pitched for Fairfield University for four years (2019-22) where he was named to the MAAC's First Team All-Academic Team.

Including today, the WooSox have made at least one player move each of the last 11 days they have been scheduled to play from April 7-18. The only day they were not involved in a player move came during their off-day this past Monday, April 13.

Tonight's WooSox Starting Lineup

Braiden Ward LF

Mickey Gasper DH

Mikey Romero 3B

Nate Eaton CF

Anthony Seigler 2B

Allan Castro RF

Tsung-Che Cheng SS

Matt Thaiss C

Nathan Hickey 1B

Reidis Sena RHP

APRIL 18th WORCESTER (10-8) at NASHVILLE (10-8) 7:35 pm (EDT)

Worcester Red Sox RHP Reidis Sena (1-0, 6.43) vs. Nashville Sounds RHP Easton McGee (1-1, 9.53)

Weekend in Smashville - The Worcester Red Sox hope the weekend in Nashville, TN will be better than the week they just endured when they face the Nashville Sounds (AAA-Milwaukee) two more times - tonight at 7:35 pm (EDT) and tomorrow at 2:05 pm (EDT) to conclude a 6-game series that has thus far seen the Sounds win each of the first four meetings. Weather could be an issue for tonight's Game 5 at First Horizon Park in downtown Nashville, TN. If the game is played it can be heard back in New England on NASH 98.9 FM and the rest of the WooSox Radio Network.

Four of a (not so good) Kind - The WooSox have lost the first four games of this series...9-4 on Tuesday, 5-3 on Wednesday, and then 4-2 and 4-2 again on Friday in (first) a suspended game from Thursday followed by the regularly-scheduled game. Prior to coming to Nashville, the Sox had not once dropped back-to-back games to begin the season (they went their first 15 games before losing their second in a row on Wednesday). Worcester had not lost four in a row since they opened the 2nd half last season by losing four straight at Scranton/Wilkes-Barre from June 24-27. They need a win tonight to avoid their first 5-game losing streak in about a year since they dropped 5 in a row last April 25-30 (three vs. Syracuse and two vs. Toledo).

The Road Turned - The WooSox had been 5-0 on the road to begin their year but are now 5-4 after 4 consecutive defeats in the Music City. Worcester is also 5-4 at home at Polar Park.

Stats This Series - Nashville has out-scored Worcester, 22-11 thus far in winning each of the first four games of this 6-game set. The WooSox are hitting just .211 in the four games (27-for-128) while Sox pitchers are 0-4 with a 6.30 ERA (21 ER in 30 IP). Worcester has the only homerun hit during the series...catcher Jason Delay on Tuesday.

The Road Home - The WooSox will fly back to Worcester (via Boston) after Sunday's series finale. The Sox will host Syracuse for the second time this season beginning this coming Tuesday with the opener of a 6-game set vs. the Mets through Sunday, April 26. Game times vary during the series as the clubs play Tuesday evening at 6:05 pm, have a special 3:05 pm start on Wednesday followed by another weekday matinee on Thursday at 12:05 pm (those coming during School Vacation Week, presented by Southwick's Zoo), and then back to normal times on Friday at 6:05 pm as well as next weekend with a 4:05 pm game on Saturday, April 25 and a 1:05 pm start on Sunday, April 26.

The probable pitching match-up for series finale in Nashville tomorrow:

Sun. 2:05 pm (EDT) LHP Payton Tolle (2-0, 3.00) vs. LHP Shane Drohan (1-0, 3.12)

Warm & Hot Sox -

Kristian Campbell Had his 9-game hitting streak snapped last Saturday. Has hit in 13 of his last 14 games (15-for-54, .278) with 2 2B, 1 HR, 9 RBI.

Vinny Capra Had his 13-game on-base streak end in Friday's regular game (0-for-2, RBI SF). Has hit in 10 of his last 12 games (13-for-39, .333) with 4 2B, 2 HR, 9 RBI, 14 runs scored. Is tied for 2nd in the league with 16 runs scored.

Allan Castro Has a 6-game hitting streak (9-for-24, .375) with 2 HR & 8 RBI.

Tsung-Che Cheng Became first WooSox player to hit for the cycle on April 10 vs. Columbus. Is 10th in IL in OPS (1.020).

Jason Delay Hit in 6 of his last 8 games (8-for-28, .286) with 4 2B, 1 HR & 7 RBI.

Mickey Gasper Had his 9-game hitting streak snapped last Saturday. Has hit in 12 of his 14 games played (17-for-54, .315) with 2 2B, 3 HR, 14 RBI. Is T9th in league in RBI (14).

Braiden Ward Has 8 HBP in his 15 games played. Is 3rd in OBP (.500) and T4th in Stolen Bases (9).

Jake Bennett Is 2-1 with a 0.55 ERA in 4 GS (2 R, 1 ER in 16.1 IP). He leads the league with his 0.55 ERA, is 4th in Lowest Batting Average Against (.140) and 2nd in WHIP (0.61).

Seth Martinez Is 2nd in league in Lowest Batting Average Against (.128) and 3rd in WHIP (0.63).







International League Stories from April 18, 2026

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