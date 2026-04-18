Trey Day in Buffalo: Yesavage Scheduled to Start for Herd in Tuesday's Homestand Opener

Published on April 18, 2026 under International League (IL)

Buffalo Bisons News Release







Toronto Blue Jays starter and top prospect, Trey Yesavage, is scheduled to make his fourth Major League injury rehab appearance on Tuesday night at Sahlen Field for the Buffalo Bisons when they host the Columbus Clippers at 6:05 p.m. at Sahlen Field.

Tuesday's opener is also a TWOSday at the ballpark, with $2 Sahlen's Hot Dogs all game long, presented of TasteNY.

Yesavage has been on the 15-day injured list since the start of the 2026 season due to a right shoulder impingement. The right-hander will be making his second appearance for the Bisons after throwing four and one-third innings against the Red Wings in Rochester on April 15. He struck out five batters and used 71 pitches in the outing.

The 22-year-old top prospect is expected to throw at least 75 pitches on Tuesday night, according to Blue Jays manager John Schneider. His first two outings lasts two and two-third innings for the Dunedin Blue Jays (A).

Yesavage made his Major League debut last season and was eventually a mainstay in the Blue Jays rotation during the 2025 Postseason run. He pitched three times in the World Series, including starting game one against the Los Angeles Dodgers.







International League Stories from April 18, 2026

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