Young Fans Ten and Fabian Homers Twice in Tides Win Over Bulls
Published on April 18, 2026 under International League (IL)
Norfolk Tides News Release
Durham, NC - Brandon Young (1-0, 1.08) tossed 5.2 hitless innings, where he fanned 10 and allowed one run on two walks and a balk. Jud Fabian (2-for-3) homered twice and drove in four as Norfolk defeated Durham 7-3. Keegan Akin made his second MLB rehab appearance, where he went 1.1 innings and allowed one run on one hit with one strikeout. Deitrich Enns made his first MLB rehab appearance for the Tides, where he went one perfect inning, striking out two.
Norfolk and Durham close out the series tomorrow at 1:05 PM from the Durham Bulls Athletic Park. LHP Cade Povich (0-1, 9.00) will get the start opposite RHP Logan Workman (0-2, 7.11).
Young Fans Ten and Fabian Homers Twice in Tides Win Over Bulls Tides Starters Strikeout Ten in Back-to-Back Games
Durham, NC - Brandon Young (1-0, 1.08) tossed 5.2 hitless innings, where he fanned 10 and allowed one run on two walks and a balk. Jud Fabian (2-for-3) homered twice and drove in four as Norfolk defeated Durham 7-3. Keegan Akin made his second MLB rehab appearance, where he went 1.1 innings and allowed one run on one hit with one strikeout. Deitrich Enns made his first MLB rehab appearance for the Tides, where he went one perfect inning, striking out two.
Norfolk and Durham close out the series tomorrow at 1:05 PM from the Durham Bulls Athletic Park. LHP Cade Povich (0-1, 9.00) will get the start opposite RHP Logan Workman (0-2, 7.11).
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