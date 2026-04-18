Bats Win 4-2 Behind Stellar Debut from Sando

Published on April 18, 2026 under International League (IL)

Louisville Bats News Release







Following a rain delay of more than an hour and a half, the Louisville Bats got a sensational start from Nick Sando in his Triple-A debut and the offense did enough to support him in a 4-2 win on Saturday afternoon at Thunder at Louisville Slugger Field.

The 24-year-old southpaw, who was just promoted from Double-A Chattanooga on Friday, began his Bats tenure with a pair of strikeouts in a scoreless first. A double play got him through the second unscathed and another couple strikeouts saved Sando in the third. He again worked around baserunners in the fourth and fifth to keep the game scoreless before the Bats could break through.

Toledo lefty Lael Lockhart was equally stellar early, keeping the game scoreless into the fifth. But then, the Bats got the clutch hitting they were looking for. A walk to Will Banfield and a single from Dominic Pirelli put runners on first and second with one out. Blake Dunn then blooped a single into shallow left field to score Banfield with the first run of the game. A sacrifice fly by Edwin Arroyo and a Toledo error would give the Bats a 3-0 lead after five.

Sando finished his start with a one, two, three sixth. Over six scoreless innings, he allowed just two hits with three walks and six strikeouts to earn the victory.

The Bats got another insurance run in the seventh on a JJ Bleday RBI single to score Noelvi Marte, who tripled earlier in the inning.

Tejay Antone pitched a scoreless seventh before giving up his first run of the season in the eighth. Anthony Misiewicz finished the inning to preserve 4-1 lead. In the ninth, Trevor Kuncl was called on and allowed a run, leaving with the bases and the game on the line with two outs. On just one pitch, Yunior Marte wrapped up the win and earned the save with a ground out to strand the tying and go-ahead runs on base.

Next Game: Sunday, April 19, 1:05 p.m. E.T. vs. Toledo Mud Hens (Triple-A affiliate of the Detroit Tigers)

Probable Pitchers: Bats RHP Davis Daniel (2-1, 4.66) vs. Mud Hens RHP Sawyer Gipson-Long (0-1, 9.45) Promos: Sunday is Kids Day at the ballpark with inflatables available in the Hall of Fame and kids can run the bases on the field after the game.







International League Stories from April 18, 2026

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