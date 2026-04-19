Bazzana and Clippers Fight to the End Saturday

Published on April 18, 2026 under International League (IL)

Columbus Clippers News Release







COLUMBUS, OH - On Saturday, Clippers second baseman Travis Bazzana showed off the skills that made him the top overall draft pick in baseball as Columbus dropped a hard fought game to visiting Iowa, 7-6.

Bazzana had two extra-base hits Saturday, including a double on which he hustled into third base on an error by the left fielder. It helped spark the Clippers to a furious rally that fell just short of catching the Cubs.

The Clippers temporarily tied things up in the bottom of the 6th. With two men out, left fielder Kahlil Watson laced a two-run double to left field. That gives the highly-touted Guardians prospect three doubles and 10 RBI this season.

Iowa stormed back in front with five runs combined in the 7th and 8th, but the Clippers responded. Catcher Kody Huff came to the plate with two runners on, when he crushed his third homer of the season over the wall in left-center field, making the score 7-5.

In the bottom of the 9th, Bazzana got the Clippers within one when he crushed his first long ball of the 2026 campaign.

Right-handed starter Tyler Denholm was very impressive against Iowa, allowing two runs on three hits over 6.0 innings while striking out five. He lowered his ERA to 5.14. Reliever Jack Leftwich was saddled with the loss, falling to 0-2.

The loss drops Columbus to 10-10 on the season, while Iowa improves to 11-8.

The Clippers and Cubs wrap up their series Sunday, which is FAMILY DAY at Huntington Park. Bring a family of six for just $24, presented by Medical Mutual. First pitch is at 1:05pm, and stick around afterwards for the Postgame Fun Run Around the Bases. Fans can purchase tickets at ClippersBaseball.com.







International League Stories from April 18, 2026

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