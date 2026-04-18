Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - April 18 vs. Buffalo

Published on April 18, 2026 under International League (IL)

Rochester Red Wings News Release







Buffalo Bisons (9-10) vs. Rochester Red Wings (10-9)

Saturday, April 18, 2026 - 1:05 p.m. ET - ESL Ballpark - Rochester, NY

Radio: Fox Sports 1280/iHeartRadio TV: Bally Sports Live

RHP CJ Van Eyk (1-1, 3.21) vs. RHP Andry Lara (1-1, 4.09)

BANANA SPLIT: A day after the Rochester Red Wings and Buffalo Bisons were postponed due to inclement weather, the two teams faced off in a seven-inning doubleheader on Friday...Buffalo powered their way to a 6-2 win in game one, and the Red Wings bounced back with a five-run first inning in game two en route to a 5-3 win...DH ANDRÉS CHAPARRO and 3B YOHANDY MORALES homered in back-to-back at-bats to account for three of Rochester's five runs in game two...Rochester and Buffalo will meet for game five of their six-game set this afternoon, with the series knotted at two games apiece...the Red Wings will send RHP ANDRY LARA to the mound for his third start of the season, against Bisons RHP CJ Van Eyk...

Rochester is now 28-18 against Buffalo at ESL Ballpark since the start of 2022.

THE ANDRY MAN CAN: On the bump for Rochester in today's afternoon matchup will be RHP ANDRY LARA, who enters his third start (4th app.) of 2026 with a 1-1 record and a 4.09 ERA (5 ER/11.0 IP)...the 6'4" right-hander is coming off of a 5.0 inning outing at LHV on 4/11, where he allowed two hits and a walk with no runs while tacking on five strikeouts...this performance was the first time since 9/6/2024 with Harrisburg (5.0 IP, 0 ER, @ BOW) that he allowed no earned runs over at least 5.0 innings, and the first time in his Triple-A career that he accomplished the feat...

Lara is currently one out away from 450.0 career MiLB innings pitched.

(AND)RÉS OF SUNSHINE: DH ANDRÉS CHAPARRO went 1-for-3 in game two yesterday while mashing a first-inning two-run homer, his third homer in his last six games played...the 2024 trade acquisition from Arizona has logged a hit in five of those six contests, with a SLG of .750 and OPS of 1.098 (since 4/11), behind three home runs and six RBI...he is T-2nd in the International League in homers in that stretch (Kyler Fedko, 4, STP).

MOR(ALES) FOR ME: After going 2-for-6 (1-for-3 in both games) in yesterday's doubleheader highlighted by a solo shot in game two, 1B-3B YOHANDY MORALES has logged a hit in each of his last five games (and 9 of last 10), compiling a .556 batting (10-for-18) since 4/12...over those five games, the Miami product ranks among International League leaders in both hits (3rd) and AVG (4th)...

Morales is now slashing .357/.419/.571 across nine games at ESL Ballpark this season.

BACK-TO-BACK IN ACTION: With DH ANDRÉS CHAPARRO and 3B YOHANDY MORALES' back-to-back jacks in the first inning of game two, they became the second pair of Red Wings in 2026 to homer consecutively (Lipscomb/Morales, 4/1 vs. SWB)...with two pairs of back-to-back homers this season, Rochester has now hit half of their total from last season (4), and done so sooner than the first occurrence in 2025 (Pinckney/Knizner, 4/19 vs. WOR).

BOMBS A-TREY: SS TREY LIPSCOMB powered the Red Wings offense in the opening half of the twin bill last night, going 2-for-2 with two runs scored, and a solo homer that brought Rochester within one run in the sixth...the Maryland native has logged two hits in three of his last four games since 4/11 at LHV while batting .500 (6-for-12)...over that stretch, Lipscomb is tied for second in AVG among International League hitters with at least five at bats...

In his career against BUF at ESL Ballpark, Lipscomb is batting .364 (20-for-55) with three homers, seven doubles, 14 RBI, and a 1.052 OPS.

AIR JORDAN: 2B LEVI JORDAN made his Red Wings debut in game two of last night's doubleheader, and picked up his first hit via a single in the fourth...the Washington native has now played in 363 Triple-A games since his debut with Iowa in 2021, the most among all active Red Wings hitters...he ranks second on the team with 317 total hits over that span, four behind INF ANDRÉS CHAPARRO ...

Jordan is the 14th position player, and 33rd player overall to don a Red Wings uniform in 2026.

ORANGE JULIAN: Entering game two in the top of the seventh last night, RHP JULIAN FERNÁNDEZ locked down his first save of the season with a perfect inning while adding a strikeout...he has now turned in six consecutive hitless appearances dating back to 4/4 vs. SWB, and is T-7th (with former Red Wings RHP Zach Brzykcy) among International League relievers (min. 5.0 IP) over that stretch with a 0.53 WHIP...Fernández and RHP EDDY YEAN are the first pair of Red Wings teammates to log six consecutive hitless outings in the same season since at least 2004...they are the first teammates to do so in the International League in 2026.

THIS DAY IN RED WINGS HISTORY...2008: 18 years ago today, the Red Wings held Richmond to seven hits in a pitcher's duel that resulted in a 1-0 Rochester win...RHP HEATH TOTTEN made the start and turned in 4.0 scoreless innings with five strikeouts and no walks...RHP BOBBY KORECKY finished things off with 1.2 scoreless frames of his own to lock down his third save of the 2008 season...Korecky went on to make 26 saves that season, a season after setting the franchise record with 35.







International League Stories from April 18, 2026

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