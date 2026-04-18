Offensive Explosion Powers Syracuse to Doubleheader Sweep over Scranton/Wilkes-Barre

Published on April 18, 2026 under International League (IL)

Syracuse Mets News Release









Syracuse Mets first baseman Ryan Clifford

(Syracuse Mets) Syracuse Mets first baseman Ryan Clifford(Syracuse Mets)

Syracuse, NY - The Syracuse Mets swept a doubleheader from the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders on Saturday afternoon at NBT Bank Stadium, taking game one, 9-4, and holding on for a 7-4 win in game two.

In the opener, Syracuse (11-9) wasted no time getting its offense going in the bottom of the first inning. Nick Morabito reached on an error and Jihwan Bae singled to put two on before Ryan Clifford blasted a three-run home run, giving the Mets a 3-0 lead.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (10-10) answered in the third. After a leadoff walk, Jonathan Ornelas tripled to bring home a run, and a groundout by Jasson Domínguez plated another, trimming the deficit to 3-2.

Syracuse responded immediately in the bottom of the third inning. Ronny Mauricio launched a solo homer, and after a single by Clifford, Vidal Bruján crushed a two-run home run to extend the lead to 6-2.

The Mets continued to pour it on later in the inning. After Yonny Hernández was hit by a pitch, Onix Vega blasted a two-run homer to left-center field, stretching the advantage to 8-2.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre got one back in the fourth on a solo home run by Max Schuemann, and another in the sixth on an RBI single by Yanquiel Fernández, but Syracuse added an insurance run in the fifth when Jackson Cluff scored on a wild pitch to make it 9-4.

In game one, Carl Edwards Jr. picked up his first win in a Mets uniform after he tossed 5.0 IP, allowed three hits, three runs, three walks and recording two strikeouts.

In game two, Syracuse jumped out in front in the second inning. Ryan Clifford crushed a solo home run to give the Mets a 1-0 lead.

The Mets added on in the third. After Vincent Perozo doubled, Jihwan Bae followed with a double to put runners in scoring position. Ronny Mauricio grounded out to score a run, and Clifford lined an RBI double to stretch the lead to 3-0.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre got on the board in the fourth on a solo home run by Spencer Jones, but Syracuse answered right back. Cristian Pache doubled and later scored on a sacrifice fly by Trace Willhoite, making it 4-1.

The Mets created separation in the fifth inning. After a single by Nick Morabito and a hit from Jihwan Bae, Mauricio delivered a two-run double. Mauricio later stole third and scored on a sacrifice fly by Vidal Bruján, extending the lead to 7-1.

The RailRiders made a late push in the seventh with a solo homer by Paul DeJong and a two-run blast by Payton Henry, but Syracuse held on the rest of the way to complete the doubleheader sweep.

Game two's starter, Bryce Conley, was perfect through three. Reliever Brandon Waddell notched the win after he pitched the final three innings, allowed three runs on four hits and punched out two.

Syracuse finishes its series with Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Sunday afternoon. Mets' top pitching prospect Jonah Tong is scheduled to make his second start of the season against Yankees' No. 21 prospect Brendan Beck. First pitch is scheduled for 1:05 p.m.

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International League Stories from April 18, 2026

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