WooSox Drop Fifth Straight, Fall 2-1 to Sounds on Saturday Night
Published on April 18, 2026 under International League (IL)
Worcester Red Sox News Release
NASHVILLE, TN - The Worcester Red Sox (10-9) dropped their fifth-consecutive game on Saturday night, falling to the Nashville Sounds (11-8) by a 2-1 final.
Jett Williams hit a lead-off homer in the bottom of the first to give the Sounds an early 1-0 lead.
The WooSox tied the game in the top of the second. Allan Castro led off the inning with a single. Castro stole second base and later scored on a bloop single from Matt Thaiss.
Nashville regained the lead in the bottom of the sixth. After a lead-off walk to Brock Wilken and a double from Eddys Leonard, Ethan Murray hit a sacrifice fly to give the Sounds a 2-1 advantage that they would not relinquish.
Reidis Sena made the start in a bullpen game for the WooSox. The right-hander tossed two innings, allowing a run on one hit while walking two and striking out four.
Noah Song followed Sena. Song tossed 2.2 scoreless innings, striking out five.
Wyatt Olds fanned four over 2.1 innings, while Kyle Keller pitched a scoreless eighth inning.
This marks Worcester's first five-game losing streak since last April 25-30.
The WooSox and Sounds wrap up this six-game series tomorrow afternoon at First Horizon Park, with first pitch set for 2:05 pm EDT. Radio coverage begins at 1:45 pm EDT on 100.1 FM The Pike and the rest of the WooSox Radio Network.
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Allan Castro of the Worcester Red Sox
(Tayla Bolduc)
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