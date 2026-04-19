Charlotte Shuts out Jacksonville in 2-0 Win
Published on April 18, 2026 under International League (IL)
Charlotte Knights News Release
JACKSONVILLE, FL - The Charlotte Knights picked up a much-needed victory on Saturday night thanks to a tremendous pitching effort. Shane Smith, Ben Peoples, and Tyler Davis combined to blank the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp and secure Charlotte's first shutout win of the season.
Offense was once again at a premium. The Knights totaled two runs in the contest thanks to a pair of solo Home Runs. The deep shots against Jacksonville's stingy pitching staff were enough for Charlotte to claim the 2-0 victory.
Michael Turner connected with the first Home Run of the game in the top of the third inning. Turner finished 2-for-3. Jarred Kelenic, who also turned in a two-hit performance, smashed his Home Run in the top of the sixth. Oliver Dunn's infield single in the second was the only other Knights base hit.
The Jumbo Shrimp were held to a grand total of two hits for the entire game, both singles. Jacksonville's best opportunity came in the bottom of the sixth when they put the first two runners aboard via back-to-back hit-by-pitches.
Peoples escaped the jam and kept Charlotte in front when he retired each of the next three batters. Davis covered the final two frames from the mound and notched his first save of the season.
The two teams have a quick turnaround with Sunday's series finale scheduled for 2:05pm ET.
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