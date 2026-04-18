April 18 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs at Columbus Clippers

Published on April 18, 2026 under International League (IL)

Iowa Cubs News Release







IOWA CUBS (10-8) at COLUMBUS CLIPPERS (10-9)

April 18 - 3:05 PM CT - Huntington Park - Columbus, OH

LHP Jordan Wicks (0-0, -.--) vs. RHP Trenton Denholm (1-1, 6.00)

TODAY'S GAME: The Iowa Cubs and the Columbus Clippers are set to play the fifth of a six-game series at Huntington Park today...left-hander Jordan Wicks is slated to make his first start of the season on Major League rehab assignment...right-hander Trenton Denholm is scheduled to start for Columbus.

TOUGH ONE: Last night, Iowa dropped a 5-3 decision to the Columbus Clippers... BJ Murray Jr. tallied the lone multi-hit game for Iowa as he went 2-for-4 with a run and an RBI... Vince Velasquez made the start for the I-Cubs and worked 4.2 innings and allowed one run on five hits and struck out seven in a no decision.

HIT PARADE: Thursday, the Iowa Cubs mustered a season-high 15 hits, including five extra-base knocks...it marked the most hits by Iowa since they tallied 16 on Sept. 11, 2025 in a 6-2 victory over Indianapolis.

HOT START: I-Cubs infielder B.J. Murray Jr. is batting .319 (18-for-56) with four home runs and nine RBI in 16 games...he has also walked nine times vs. having just 13 strikeouts...B.J. hit just .204 (61-for-299) in 88 games in 2024 with Iowa.

BEN 10: Ben Cowles batted .100 (3-for-30) through his first 10 games of the season...in his last six games, Cowles is batting .381 (8-for-21) with two runs, three doubles, a home run and six RBI...since April 10, he has raised his average .129 points, .100 to .229.

NOTHING EXTRA: Last night, Iowa mustered just five hits and none went for extra bases...marked the first time Iowa has gone without an extra-base knock since Sept. 12, 2025 at Indianapolis in which they had just two hits and lost 4-0.

JAMES TRI: Infielder James Triantos is batting .310 (18-for-58) with three doubles, two home runs, nine RBI and six multi-hit efforts in 13 April games...on April 2, Triantos tallied his first four-hit game since June 8, 2024 vs. Birmingham and the first four-hit game by an I-Cub since Forrest Wall on Aug. 31, 2025.

VOTE FOR PEDRO: Last night, Cubs No. 8 prospect (MLB.com) Pedro Ramírez tallied his first four-hit game since Sept. 4, 2025 vs. Rocket City with Double-A Knoxville, he is the second I-Cub with a four-hit game following James Triantos on April 2 at Louisville... Ramírez also became the first I-Cub to have at least four hits and five RBI in the same game since Christian Franklin on May 22, 2025 at Columbus ...Pedro ranks among International League leaders in total bases (2nd, 43), extra-base hits (T-2nd, 11), RBI (T-3rd, 19), home runs (T-5th, 5), hits (T-6th, 22), runs scored (T-8th, 14), stolen bases (T-8th, 7) and slugging percentage (10th, .614)...Ramírez was named to the MLB Pipeline All Prospect Team for April 2nd-12th after batting .313/.371/.688 (10-for-32) with three home runs, seven RBI, eight runs scored, three doubles, and three stolen bases.

RAKING YANG: Catcher Eric Yang has hit safely in all six games this season with an at-bat...he is batting .471 (8-for-17) with a double, a home run and five RBI this season...he tallied a season-high three hits on April 8 vs. Omaha in the I-Cubs 12-4 win at Principal Park.

KLOBO: Right-handed reliever Gabe Klobosits joined the I-Cubs on April second and has made three outings...he has worked 4.1 innings and has allowed one run on one hit with six strikeouts...this season mark Gabe's first in affiliated baseball since 2023 in which he pitched in 14 games with Buffalo, the Triple-A team of the Toronto Blue Jays.

VS. COLUMBUS: The I-Cubs played their opening series this season against Columbus at Principal Park...Iowa went 1-2 and but each team scored 13 runs in the series...they are now 3-4 on the season against the Clippers going into today's game.

ROAD TRIP: Despite last night's loss, the I-Cubs are 7-3 in their 10 games away from home and are just 3-5 at home...the seven road wins are tied for the most in the International League along with Scranton/Wilkes-Barre who are 7-5.







International League Stories from April 18, 2026

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