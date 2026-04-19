Strong Pitching Keeps Sounds' Win Streak Rolling

Published on April 18, 2026 under International League (IL)

Nashville Sounds News Release







NASHVILLE - The Sounds extended their season-long winning streak to five games after beating Worcester 2-1 Saturday night at First Horizon Park. Easton McGee began Nashville's bullpen game with three strong innings in his first start since last August. Jett Williams provided an early jolt of offense and ended with two of the five hits in the Sounds win.

After McGee got an inning-ending double play to help negate a pair of WooSox hits in the top of the first, Williams instantly put Nashville on the board in the home half. The Brewers no. 3-rated prospect launched a leadoff home run for his first of the season and extended his on-base streak to 13 straight games to tie the team lead. Worcester answered back with a run on two more hits off McGee in the top of the second, including the RBI fly ball single that dropped into right field with Jacob Hurtubise losing it in the sky.

Kaleb Bowman helped to keep it a 1-1 tie after he entered in the top of the fourth. Despite a pair of walks, the right-hander matched it with two strikeouts in his only inning of work. The Sounds were held in check with a three-up, three-down bottom half including a three-strikeout inning for Worcester's Noah Song.

Reiss Knehr worked himself out of a bases loaded jam in the top of the fifth after issuing three walks to put all runners aboard. A hard liner right at Freddy Zamora turned into an easy double play to get Knehr through a scoreless inning in his Nashville Sounds debut. Williams added a single to his line for his second multi-hit game of the series in the bottom of the fifth but was left stranded as he did so with two outs.

Eddys Leonard followed a Brock Wilken walk in the bottom of the sixth inning with his team-leading sixth double of the season to put a pair in scoring position with no outs. Ethan Murray hit an opposite field warning track sacrifice fly to give Nashville their 2-1 advantage, but a strikeout and lineout left Leonard stranded at third and Nashville unable to add additional insurance. Right-hander Blake Holub capped two scoreless innings with a 1-2-3 top of the seventh. A leadoff walk and two-out Worcester error kept Nashville at the plate in the seventh but once again unable to add to the lead with another runner left in scoring position as the Sounds continued to cling to a 2-1 lead.

Will Childers took over on the bump to start the eighth inning and struck out two WooSox batters to extend his current streak without an earned run allowed to eight innings on the year - and the team lead. Leonard made it a multi-hit game of his own with a single in to lead off the bottom of the eighth, but Kyle Keller retired each of the next three Sounds batters in order to send Childers back to the mound protecting the one-run advantage. He did just that with a three-up, three-down inning to earn his fourth save of the season and help keep the WooSox to just four hits over the final seven innings of the ballgame and make it nine straight innings without an earned run allowed for Childers.

The Sounds and WooSox wrap up their first ever meeting with Sunday's series finale. First pitch is slated for 1:05 p.m. Left-hander Shane Drohan (1-0, 3.12 ERA) is scheduled to make his second start of the series after earning the win on Tuesday.

POSTGAME NOTES:

CLUBBED IT: Infielder Jett Williams ripped his first homer of the season to left field on a solo shot as the Sounds jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning. That was Williams' 9th career lead-off homer and the first at the Triple-A level as he had three all year in 2025. The last time he had a lead-off homer was on July 11, 2025, vs. Altoona. The Brewers' no. 3 prospect has clubbed 32 career minor league homers, while a single-season career-high 17 came last season when he was on Double-A Binghamton and Triple-A Syracuse. Williams recorded his third multi-hit game of the season going 2-for-4 Saturday night. He's recorded 77 multi-hit games in his four-year campaign, including 31 last season.

DOUBLE-THREAT: Outfielder Eddys Leonard recorded a team-leading sixth double of the season on a gapper to left center field in the bottom of the sixth inning. Leonard is currently on a four-game hitting streak which ties for his season-long, while he ties for 10th in the International League in doubles and had a single-season career-high during the 2022 season with 32. Leonard's longest streak with a double was four games from May 10-13 of the 2022 season when he was with High-A Great Lakes, while the most doubles he connected on in a single game was three against Double-A San Antonio when he played for the Tulsa Drillers (LAD).

WINNA' WINNA': The Sounds won their fifth straight game, marking their longest win streak of the season as they beat the WooSox 2-1 Saturday night in another close game. Nashville's five-game winning streak is the longest win streak since winning six in a row from August 28-September 3 of last season, defeating Charlotte in four straight games, then winning two more at Norfolk the following week.

STRIKEOUT MACHINE: Nashville's pitching staff put together another 10+ strikeout night and the third against the WooSox, including 13 punchouts on Tuesday, April 14. The Sounds have posted 11 10+ strikeout games on the season, while they have totaled 186 strikeouts and are ranked 8th in the International League. Since 2005, the Sounds pitching staff have recorded 46 15+ strikeout games, while the highest strikeout total was at 19 when they did it twice, both against Gwinnett, on August 13, 2022, and May 11, 2023.







International League Stories from April 18, 2026

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