'Pigs Outlast Saints in Wild Slugfest

Published on April 18, 2026 under International League (IL)

Lehigh Valley IronPigs News Release







Saint Paul, Minnesota - The Lehigh Valley IronPigs (11-9) clubbed a season-high 16 hits to outslug the St. Paul Saints (8-11) by a final of 10-6 on Saturday afternoon at CHS Field.

Both offenses were primed to run early as they plated two apiece in the first inning. Steward Berroa dropped a bunt single that coaxed an error to plate Sergio Alcántara with the game's first run before Bryan De La Cruz doubled home Berroa. St. Paul responded with a two-run homer from Major League rehabber Royce Lewis.

A Tanner Schobel solo homer gave the Saints the lead in the third before the 'Pigs rallied to take the lead for good in the fifth. A ground ball double play scored a run with the bases loaded to tie the score and Carter Kieboom then scampered home on a wild pitch for the lead. RBI singles from Alcántara and Berroa later in the frame swelled the lead to 6-3.

The saints continued their homer barrage, getting solo bombs from Emmanuel Rodriguez in the fourth and Orlando Arcia in the fifth to cut it to a 6-5 game. The 'Pigs finally found their power stroke with a Robert Moore solo blast to kick off the eighth, stretching the lead back to two.

Three insurance runs crossed the plate in the ninth for the 'Pigs. Caleb Ricketts doubled home a pair and later scored on a throwing error.

Aaron Sabato hit one more solo homer for good measure for St. Paul, but Trevor Richards (S, 1) still closed the game out, securing the 10-6 win. Richards allowed just one run in two frames, striking out four.

Daniel Harper (1-0) earned his first win of the year, allowing one run in 1.1 innings of relief for the 'Pigs while Raul Brito (2-1) took the loss for the Saints, allowing three runs in 2.1 innings of work.

The 'Pigs and Saints will wrap up their series on Sunday, April 19th when Tucker Davidson gets the ball for the 'Pigs against John Klein for the Saints. First pitch is slated for 3:07 EST.

Follow the IronPigs on Twitter at @IronPigs and like them on Facebook via www.facebook.com/LHVIronPigs.

The IronPigs are presented by Capital Blue Cross.







International League Stories from April 18, 2026

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