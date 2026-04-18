Felix Reyes Bashes Two More Homers But 'Pigs Drop Third Straight to Saints
Published on April 17, 2026 under International League (IL)
Lehigh Valley IronPigs News Release
Saint Paul, Minnesota - Felix Reyes demolished solo homers in each of his first two at-bats but the Lehigh Valley IronPigs (10-9) saw the St. Paul Saints (8-10) answer back quickly in a 7-4 loss on Friday night at CHS Field.
Reyes clubbed his first homer of the game with two outs in the top of the first inning, putting the 'Pigs on the board first. St. Paul answered his long ball with two of their own as Alan Roden hit a two-run shot and Kyler Fedko hit a solo homer in the last of the first off 'Pigs starter Connor Gillispie (3-1), who took the loss, allowing seven runs in 4.1 innings, the first runs he allowed this season after 13 scoreless frames to start the year.
Reyes came up again in the third and once more annihilated a homer to leftfield, his second of the game and sixth of the season to cut the deficit to 3-2. The Saints again though responded right away, plating three in the bottom of the third to extend their lead to 6-2.
An Orlando Arcia pinch-hit RBI double pushed the Saints lead to 7-2 in the fourth before Carter Kieboom doubled home a pair for the 'Pigs in the fifth to bring them to back to within three runs.
The 'Pigs loaded the bases in the seventh and brought the tying run to the plate in the ninth, but St. Paul held on to the win as Zak Kent (S, 1) earned the five-out save.
Matt Bowman (1-0) got the win for the Saints out of the bullpen, working 1.2 scoreless innings.
The 'Pigs and Saints will tee it up again on Saturday, April 18th when Ryan Cusick gets the ball for the 'Pigs against Andrew Bash for the Saints. First pitch is slated for 7:37 EST.
Follow the IronPigs on Twitter at @IronPigs and like them on Facebook via www.facebook.com/LHVIronPigs.
The IronPigs are presented by Capital Blue Cross.
--#YourHometownTeam--
International League Stories from April 17, 2026
- Sounds Sweep WooSox on Friday for 3,500 Franchise Wins - Nashville Sounds
- Late Rallies Sink WooSox Twice in Nashville - Worcester Red Sox
- Momentum Builds in Second Consecutive Win at Louisville - Toledo Mud Hens
- Crooks Homers Twice as Redbirds Snag First Place from Stripers - Memphis Redbirds
- Storm Chasers' Bullpen Shuts Down Indians in Win - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Saints on a Roll, with Third Straight with 7-4 Victory over IronPigs - St. Paul Saints
- Felix Reyes Bashes Two More Homers But 'Pigs Drop Third Straight to Saints - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Hicklen's Homer Not Enough as Stripers Come up Short in Memphis - Gwinnett Stripers
- Bulls Club Five Homers in 19-9 Thrashing of Norfolk - Durham Bulls
- Indians Fall to Storm Chasers on Friday - Indianapolis Indians
- Jumbo Shrimp Ride Snelling's Strong Start to Fifth Consecutive Win - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Nishida Clubs Homer in Knights Debut, Team Drops Fourth Straight - Charlotte Knights
- Three Homers and a Strong Wenninger Start Deliver Mets Win - Syracuse Mets
- Power Surge Not Enough For Tides At Durham - Norfolk Tides
- Iowa Drops Game Four in Columbus - Iowa Cubs
- Bae Bats Syracuse over RailRiders - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Bats Offense Quieted in 6-2 Loss - Louisville Bats
- Tracy Ejected in ABS Dispute Friday Night - Columbus Clippers
- Red Wings, Bisons Share Spoils in Friday Night Twin Bill - Rochester Red Wings
- McAdoo Helps Power Bisons Split in Rochester on Friday - Buffalo Bisons
- April 17 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs at Columbus Clippers - Iowa Cubs
- WooSox Game Information - Worcester Red Sox
- SWB Game Notes - April 17, 2026 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - April 17 vs. Buffalo - Rochester Red Wings
- Indians Draw Victory Field Era Record 17 Walks in Win over Storm Chasers - Indianapolis Indians
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Lehigh Valley IronPigs Stories
- Felix Reyes Bashes Two More Homers But 'Pigs Drop Third Straight to Saints
- 'Pigs Bats Stymied in Loss to Saints
- 'Pigs Rally Comes up Just Shy against Saints
- 'Pigs Outslug Saints in Inaugural Meeting in St. Paul
- Felix Reyes Extends Hitting Streak to 10 But 'Pigs Fall in Finale to Red Wings