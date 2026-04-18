Felix Reyes Bashes Two More Homers But 'Pigs Drop Third Straight to Saints

Published on April 17, 2026 under International League (IL)

Lehigh Valley IronPigs News Release







Saint Paul, Minnesota - Felix Reyes demolished solo homers in each of his first two at-bats but the Lehigh Valley IronPigs (10-9) saw the St. Paul Saints (8-10) answer back quickly in a 7-4 loss on Friday night at CHS Field.

Reyes clubbed his first homer of the game with two outs in the top of the first inning, putting the 'Pigs on the board first. St. Paul answered his long ball with two of their own as Alan Roden hit a two-run shot and Kyler Fedko hit a solo homer in the last of the first off 'Pigs starter Connor Gillispie (3-1), who took the loss, allowing seven runs in 4.1 innings, the first runs he allowed this season after 13 scoreless frames to start the year.

Reyes came up again in the third and once more annihilated a homer to leftfield, his second of the game and sixth of the season to cut the deficit to 3-2. The Saints again though responded right away, plating three in the bottom of the third to extend their lead to 6-2.

An Orlando Arcia pinch-hit RBI double pushed the Saints lead to 7-2 in the fourth before Carter Kieboom doubled home a pair for the 'Pigs in the fifth to bring them to back to within three runs.

The 'Pigs loaded the bases in the seventh and brought the tying run to the plate in the ninth, but St. Paul held on to the win as Zak Kent (S, 1) earned the five-out save.

Matt Bowman (1-0) got the win for the Saints out of the bullpen, working 1.2 scoreless innings.

The 'Pigs and Saints will tee it up again on Saturday, April 18th when Ryan Cusick gets the ball for the 'Pigs against Andrew Bash for the Saints. First pitch is slated for 7:37 EST.

Follow the IronPigs on Twitter at @IronPigs and like them on Facebook via www.facebook.com/LHVIronPigs.

The IronPigs are presented by Capital Blue Cross.

--#YourHometownTeam--







International League Stories from April 17, 2026

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