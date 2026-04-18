Hicklen's Homer Not Enough as Stripers Come up Short in Memphis
Published on April 17, 2026 under International League (IL)
Gwinnett Stripers News Release
MEMPHIS, Tennessee - Brewer Hicklen gave the Gwinnett Stripers (12-7) a 2-1 lead with a two-run home run in the top of the fifth inning, but the Memphis Redbirds (13-6) blasted three homers of their own to win 5-3 on Friday night at AutoZone Park. The series is tied 2-2.
Decisive Plays: The Stripers fell behind 1-0 in the fourth on a towering solo home run to right by Jimmy Crooks (5) but quickly answered on Hicklen's two-run blast (1) to left in the top of the fifth to go up 2-1. Memphis countered with two more homers in the bottom of the fifth, a two-run opposite-field laser from Cesar Prieto (5) and another solo clout from Crooks (6), to pull ahead 4-2. A two-out RBI double by Chadwick Tromp brought the Stripers to within 4-3 in the top of the eighth, but Prieto answered with an RBI single to make it 5-3 in the bottom of the eighth.
Key Contributors: Hicklen (1-for-4, homer, 2 RBIs) and Tromp (1-for-4, double, RBI) combined to drive in Gwinnett's three runs. Jim Jarvis had a perfect 3-for-3 night with two walks and his team-leading 13 th stolen base. Memphis was led by Prieto (3-for-5, homer, 3 RBIs) and Crooks (2-for-5, 2 homers, 2 RBIs).
Noteworthy: Jarvis singled to lead off the game, extending his hitting streak to 11 games and on-base streak to 19 games. With his seventh multi-hit game of the year, Jarvis is now batting .411.
Next Game (Saturday, April 18): Gwinnett Stripers at Memphis Redbirds, 2: 0 5 p.m. ET a t AutoZone Park. Radio Broadcast: 1:50 p .m. on MyCountry993.com. Live Video Stream: Bally Sports Live.
Next Home Game (Tuesday, April 21): Gwinnett Stripers vs. Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp, 6:05 p.m. ET a t Gwinnett Field. It's a 5-4-3 Tuesday, presented by Sahlen's Hot Dogs. Radio Broadcast: 6:50 p.m. on MyCountry993.com. Live Video Stream: Bally Sports Live.
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