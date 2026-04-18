Hicklen's Homer Not Enough as Stripers Come up Short in Memphis

Published on April 17, 2026 under International League (IL)

Gwinnett Stripers News Release







MEMPHIS, Tennessee - Brewer Hicklen gave the Gwinnett Stripers (12-7) a 2-1 lead with a two-run home run in the top of the fifth inning, but the Memphis Redbirds (13-6) blasted three homers of their own to win 5-3 on Friday night at AutoZone Park. The series is tied 2-2.

Decisive Plays: The Stripers fell behind 1-0 in the fourth on a towering solo home run to right by Jimmy Crooks (5) but quickly answered on Hicklen's two-run blast (1) to left in the top of the fifth to go up 2-1. Memphis countered with two more homers in the bottom of the fifth, a two-run opposite-field laser from Cesar Prieto (5) and another solo clout from Crooks (6), to pull ahead 4-2. A two-out RBI double by Chadwick Tromp brought the Stripers to within 4-3 in the top of the eighth, but Prieto answered with an RBI single to make it 5-3 in the bottom of the eighth.

Key Contributors: Hicklen (1-for-4, homer, 2 RBIs) and Tromp (1-for-4, double, RBI) combined to drive in Gwinnett's three runs. Jim Jarvis had a perfect 3-for-3 night with two walks and his team-leading 13 th stolen base. Memphis was led by Prieto (3-for-5, homer, 3 RBIs) and Crooks (2-for-5, 2 homers, 2 RBIs).

Noteworthy: Jarvis singled to lead off the game, extending his hitting streak to 11 games and on-base streak to 19 games. With his seventh multi-hit game of the year, Jarvis is now batting .411.

Next Game (Saturday, April 18): Gwinnett Stripers at Memphis Redbirds, 2: 0 5 p.m. ET a t AutoZone Park. Radio Broadcast: 1:50 p .m. on MyCountry993.com. Live Video Stream: Bally Sports Live.

Next Home Game (Tuesday, April 21): Gwinnett Stripers vs. Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp, 6:05 p.m. ET a t Gwinnett Field. It's a 5-4-3 Tuesday, presented by Sahlen's Hot Dogs. Radio Broadcast: 6:50 p.m. on MyCountry993.com. Live Video Stream: Bally Sports Live.







International League Stories from April 17, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.