Homestand Highlights: "Georgia Peaches Weekend" Returns as Stripers Host Jacksonville

Published on April 20, 2026 under International League (IL)

Gwinnett Stripers News Release







LAWRENCEVILLE, Georgia - The Gwinnett Stripers return to Gwinnett Field for their third homestand of the year from April 21-26, a six-game series vs. the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (Triple-A, Miami Marlins). A peachy week of promotions includes the return of Gwinnett's " Georgia Peaches" alternate identity (April 24-26), as well as a series of interactive game show themed contests during Game Show Night, presented by Game Show Network (April 24).

The series also includes the season's second 5-4-3 Tuesday presented by Sahlen's Hot Dogs (April 21) and first Education Day (April 22), and Trades Day, presented by Georgia Power as part of Throwback Thursday (April 23).

Here's a full look at the homestand:

Tuesday, April 21 vs. Jacksonville (6:05 p.m.)

Gates Open: 5:00 p.m.

- 5-4-3 Tuesday, Presented by Sahlen's Hot Dogs: Come out to the ballpark every Tuesday for $5 off select tickets, $5 domestic beers & souvenir sodas, $4 large popcorn & nachos, and $3 Sahlen's hot dogs.

Wednesday, April 22 vs. Jacksonville (11:05 a.m.)

Gates Open: 9:30 a.m.

- Education Day: Schools from across Gwinnett County and beyond come to Gwinnett Field for a fun and educational morning game.

Thursday, April 23 vs. Jacksonville (7:05 p.m.)

Gates Open: 6:00 p.m.

- Throwback Thursday: We're throwing back the prices (and the theme) with $2 Sahlen's hot dogs and $3 domestic beers.

- Trades Day presented by Georgia Power: Join Georgia Power for a night at the ballpark celebrating all of the important work done by trade professionals. Fans will have the opportunity to interact with many local trade industry professionals to learn more about what they do and potential career paths.

Friday, April 24 vs. Jacksonville (7:05 p.m.)

Gates Open: 6:00 p.m.

- Georgia Peaches Weekend: As a tribute to Georgia's "Peach State" moniker, the Gwinnett Stripers will transform into the Georgia Peaches all weekend long!

- Game Show Night presented by Game Show Network: Get your game show on at Gwinnett Field with Game Show Night! Play some of the best signature games with a baseball twist from the most popular shows on Game Show Network, including America Says, Master Minds, Common Knowledge, and Catch 21. Good luck, contestants!

- Fireworks Friday, presented by Akins Ford: A spectacular fireworks display lights up the sky after the game (weather permitting).

Saturday, April 25 vs. Jacksonville (6:05 p.m.)

Gates Open: 5:00 p.m.

- Georgia Peaches Weekend, presented by The Long Drink Company: As a tribute to Georgia's "Peach State" moniker, the Gwinnett Stripers will transform into the Georgia Peaches all weekend long!

- Georgia Peaches Replica Jersey Giveaway presented by Eric Sterling Law Firm: Don the same threads as the players when you receive a Georgia Peaches replica jersey upon entry! First 1,750 fans. Sizes M and XL only.

Sunday, April 26 vs. Jacksonville (1:05 p.m.)

Gates Open: 12:00 p.m.

- Georgia Peaches Weekend: As a tribute to Georgia's "Peach State" moniker, the Gwinnett Stripers will transform into the Georgia Peaches all weekend long!

- Autism Awareness Day: In support of National Autism Acceptance Month, the Stripers will host Autism Awareness Day at Gwinnett Field.

- Sunday Funday, presented by COUNTRY Financial: Kick the afternoon off with Pre-Game Catch on the Field, and end it with Kids Run the Bases. It's fun for the family all day long!

Single-game tickets are on sale now at GoStripers.com/tickets. For a full list of 2026 Promotions, visit GoStripers.com/promotions.







International League Stories from April 20, 2026

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