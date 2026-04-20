Young Wins International League Pitcher of the Week

Published on April 20, 2026 under International League (IL)

Norfolk Tides News Release







Minor League Baseball announced the International League's Player and Pitcher of the Week Awards for April 13 - 19. Norfolk Tides pitcher Brandon Young was named Pitcher of the Week while Columbus' Milan Tolentino was named Player of the Week. Young becomes the first Tide to win a weekly award this season. It is his second league weekly award won in his career.

BRANDON YOUNG, 27, started on Saturday, April 18 at Durham. He threw 5.2 no-hit innings, allowing one earned run on two walks while striking out 10 batters. Young was perfect through the first four innings. Both of his walks happened to lead off the fifth inning, balked over both runners, then gave up his lone run on a sac fly. Young would get out of the fifth and struck out the first two batters of sixth. He was pulled once he reached 88 pitches, and would end up earning his first win of the season.

Young has made three starts for the Tides so far, all in the month of April. He's 1-0 with a 1.08 ERA (2 ER, 16.2 IP), striking out 19 batters to three walks, allowing a 0.54 WHIP and an .111 opponent's average. He currently leads the International League in WHIP and opponent's average, while also ranking in opponent's slugging (2nd, .148) and ERA (3rd).

On April 6, Young made a spot start for the Orioles at the White Sox and earned the win, going 5.0 scoreless innings. Combining that game with his three starts in Norfolk, he owns a 0.83 ERA. Among all pitchers with at least the amount of innings that Young has (21.2 IP), he owns the third-best ERA in all of professional baseball, only trailing the Angels' José Soriano (0.28) and Atlanta's Bryce Elder (0.77).







International League Stories from April 20, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.