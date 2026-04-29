Stripers Can't Hold off Charlotte in 10-9 Road Loss

Published on April 29, 2026 under International League (IL)

Gwinnett Stripers News Release







CHARLOTTE, North Carolina - The Gwinnett Stripers (18-11) scored five runs in the sixth inning to go up 9-6, but the Charlotte Knights (14-15) scored the final four runs of the afternoon to win 10-9 on Wednesday afternoon at Truist Field. The series is tied 1-1.

Decisive Plays: The Stripers broke a 1-1 tie with a three-run top of the third inning highlighted by a two-out, two-run single from Aaron Schunk. The Knights drew to within 4-3 in the third on a two-run homer by Oliver Dunn (4), then took a 6-4 lead in the fifth on back-to-back RBI doubles by Jacob Gonzalez and Ryan Galanie. With two outs in the top of the sixth, Luke Williams crushed a solo homer (3) to left-center, Sean Murphy tied the game with an RBI single, band back-to-back RBI doubles by Nacho Alvarez Jr. and Brett Wisely put the Stripers in the lead 9-6. It wasn't enough, however, as the Knights scored twice in the seventh and twice in the eighth to win it.

Key Contributors: Alvarez Jr. (2-for-5, double, 2RBIs) and Schunk (1-for-4, 2 RBIs) both had two-RBI days, while Wisely (2-for-4, double, RBI, 3 steals) also had a multi-hit effort. For Charlotte, Dunn (2-for-4, homer, 2 RBIs), Gonzalez (2-for-4, double, 2 RBIs), Galanie (2-for-4, homer, 2 RBIs), and Michael Turner (1-for-5, double, 2 RBIs) all had two RBIs.

Noteworthy: Gwinnett pitchers have allowed 27 runs over the last two games, going 1-2 in that span. Jarvis and Schunk both reached the 20-RBI plateau for the Stripers. Murphy, on rehab for the Atlanta Braves, started at DH and went 1-for-5 with one RBI.

Next Game (Thursday, April 30): Gwinnett Stripers at Charlotte Knights, 7:04 p.m. ET at Truist Field. Radio Broadcast: 6:50 p.m. on MyCountry993.com. Live Video Stream: Bally Sports Live.







International League Stories from April 29, 2026

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