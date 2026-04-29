Redbirds, Indians Trade Shutouts in Wednesday Doubleheader Split

Published on April 29, 2026 under International League (IL)

Memphis Redbirds News Release







NORFOLK, Va. - The Memphis Redbirds split a series-opening doubleheader against the Indianapolis Indians (Triple-A, Pittsburgh Pirates) on Wednesday afternoon at AutoZone Park.

In the 3-0 game-one victory, starting pitcher Bruce Zimmermann (3-0) worked 5.1 scoreless innings to set the tone. The left-handed pitcher worked around five hits, struck out seven and walked none. Max Rajcic (S, 2) rolled a double play to escape a bases-loaded, one-out jam in the sixth and worked a scoreless seventh to close out the shutout.

First baseman Bligh Madris smacked a two-run homer in the bottom of the third inning to put Memphis in front. The 430-foot homer marked the left-handed hitter's fourth blast of the season.

The Redbirds held the Indians scoreless through the first 11.0 innings of the doubleheader until Indianapolis struck for five runs in the fifth inning of game two's 9-0 loss. Starting pitcher Hancel Rincón tossed 4.0 scoreless innings in a spot start. The right-handed pitcher allowed three hits, walked none and struck out five with no decision.

With the split, Memphis held a one-game lead in the International League over the Gwinnett Stripers. The Redbirds have yet to spend a day outside of at least a tie for first place this season.

The Memphis Redbirds return to AutoZone Park on Thursday, April 30 to continue a six-game series against the Indianapolis Indians (Triple-A, Pittsburgh Pirates) with first pitch scheduled for 6:45 p.m. CDT.







International League Stories from April 29, 2026

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