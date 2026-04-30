Storm Chasers Drop 7th Straight in 5-1 Loss to Bats

Published on April 29, 2026 under International League (IL)

Omaha Storm Chasers News Release







PAPILLION, NEB. - The Omaha Storm Chasers (12-16) fell 5-1 to the Louisville Bats (18-11) on Wednesday night, despite a strong start from Stephen Kolek (0-1). Kolek allowed 1 earned run over 4.1 innings while Omaha's John Rave reached base 3 times, but the offense couldn't produce the run support needed to snap a now 7-game losing streak.

The game began with a pair of scoreless innings, but the Bats scored first with an RBI fielder's choice, a sac fly and an RBI single in the top of the 3rd inning off Kolek to give Louisville a 3-0 lead, with just 1 of the 3 runs earned to Omaha's starter.

Kolek allowed a 2-out single in the top of the 4th inning, but didn't allow another baserunner the rest of his outing.

Omaha reliever Beck Way took over for Kolek with 1 out in the top of the 5th inning, and the Storm Chasers bullpen didn't allow a runner until the 9th inning, with the staff retiring a stretch of 14 consecutive batters across 5 pitchers. Way finished the 5th inning and pitched a perfect 6th while Bailey Falter pitched a 1-2-3 7th along with the first out in the 8th while Eli Morgan finished the frame.

Eric Cerantola wroked the 9th inning for Omaha, but allowed a solo home run to Ivan Johnson and an RBI double to put the Bats up 5-0 and snap a 20-game, 23.1-inning scoreless streak that dated back to August 2025.

Storm Chasers outfielder Gavin Cross opened the bottom of the 9th inning with a triple, and Dustin Dickerson brought him home with a sacrifice fly, but Louisville kept Omaha from scoring again and finished the win 5-1.

The Storm Chasers will have a chance to snap the skid Thursday evening when they return to Werner Park against the Bats. First pitch is at 6:35 P.M. CT with left-hander Ryan Ramsey slated to start.







International League Stories from April 29, 2026

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